Vendasta Named One of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2025

Saskatoon, SK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta, who provides AI employees to businesses to help them work smarter, respond faster, and grow with less effort, has been named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2025 by Waterstone Human Capital. The national recognition honours organizations that build high-performing cultures and leverage them as a key driver of business success.

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Vendasta, as it pioneers a bold new chapter in AI adoption: the development of AI Employees — autonomous digital workers designed to help businesses attract more customers, drive engagement, and streamline operations. It reflects Vendasta’s vision to make powerful technology easy, accessible, and affordable for every business.

Culture as the Catalyst for AI Leadership

“At Vendasta, we know that great culture is built by great people who take ownership, push themselves, and elevate the teams around them,” said Jean Parchewsky, VP of People Operations. “This award reflects the high standards our people set every day. Their drive to experiment, learn quickly, and move with urgency is what positions us to lead in the AI era. This recognition honours the people who make our growth possible.”

“The 2025 Canada’s Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “This year’s winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success in today’s highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures.”

“This year’s winning leaders and organizations actively craft culture in alignment with their purpose and values every day, and help drive culture as competitive advantage,” says Parker. “On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year’s winners and the impact culture is having on their success.”

Empowering Small Businesses for the AI Era

As artificial intelligence redefines global productivity, Vendasta is focused on ensuring that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which are the backbone of the economy, are not left behind. Its AI Workforce enables SMBs and franchise networks to instantly deploy AI Employees in roles like receptionist, content creator, or sales coach — each designed to act autonomously at key moments along the customer journey.

The company’s culture has become its acceleration engine, enabling its teams to think 10x, build AI employees that “do the work,” and move with urgency in what CEO Brendan King has called a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for AI-driven transformation.

A Culture Built to Scale Human Potential

Fueling this transformation is Vendasta’s high-trust, high-impact culture — a differentiator that empowers teams to:

Think 10x and move with urgency in a once-in-a-generation market shift.

Design intuitive, out-of-the-box solutions for time-starved local businesses.

Build AI that works for people — not the other way around.

“Culture is not a program. It’s the heartbeat of everything we do,” added Parchewsky. “This recognition validates the intentional work we’ve put in to create a place where people are supported, challenged, and inspired to build technology that truly makes a difference.”

About Vendasta

Vendasta provides AI employees that help businesses attract, engage, and retain customers. Its unified platform streamlines marketing, sales, and operations, replacing fragmented tools with a single system built for efficiency and growth.

Trusted by millions of SMBs and supported by a global partner network, Vendasta delivers the technology businesses need to scale with confidence.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 600 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone, we inspire organizations to build high performance teams and cultures. We are a leading cultural talent management professional services firm working with entrepreneurial- minded, high-growth organizations that see culture as their single greatest asset. We support organizations in unleashing the power of their corporate culture to drive growth and performance through: our best-in-class executive search and recruitment practice; and the Waterstone Culture Institute, a proven resource for organizations looking for culture transformation, culture measurement and advisory, leadership assessment, and leadership and team development services. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired Awards programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officers for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

