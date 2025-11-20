SoftServe Launches AWS Partner Business Unit to Accelerate Modernization and Cloud Value

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the formation of a dedicated, partner-specific Business Unit (BU) for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building upon its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), SoftServe’s dedicated AWS BU is designed to help enterprises overcome one of the biggest challenges in cloud adoption: moving beyond migration to achieve complete infrastructure and application modernization.

Many organizations struggle to realize the full benefits of cloud adoption, such as application modernization, operational automation, and AI integration, because modernization is a complex, multi-year journey that’s often fragmented. The new BU addresses these challenges by providing a specialized team of AWS-certified consultants and engineers, proven frameworks, and AWS-native solutions to make modernization practical, measurable, and faster. This approach shortens modernization timelines from years to months, reduces risk, and renders discernible results, with clients achieving up to five times faster time-to-market for new features and services and reduced cloud infrastructure costs by as much as 30%.

“The cloud opportunity is massive—over $3 trillion—and many organizations are still struggling to capture its full value,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). “That’s why we created our AWS partner BU: To help clients go beyond migration and embrace modernization as a strategic advantage. With accelerators like SoftServe’s Adaptive Modernization Platform, known as SAMP, and our AI-Driven Enhanced Engineering with Q solution, or AIDEEQ, executives aren’t buying workloads, they’re buying results, and this BU ensures we deliver those results at scale.”

Anchored in AWS’s go-to-market priorities, SoftServe’s AWS BU unites expertise across four central pillars:

Ignite Innovation at the Edge: Co-develop cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions using SAMP with AWS to solve industry challenges with speed and precision

Focus on High-Impact Outcomes: Engage clients early to understand strategic goals, enabling targeted solutions in modernization, AI, and digital transformation

Accelerate Success of Solutions at Scale: Transform proven solutions into repeatable motions using proven case studies, AWS co-selling methods, and market development programs

Execute with Precision & Accountability: Leverage validated frameworks, AWS best practices, and defined ownership to deliver results faster, smarter, and with funding alignment

Leveraging AWS-native services such as Transform, Amazon Q, and Bedrock Agents, along with SAMP and AIDEEQ, reduces modernization timelines by up to 75%, turning multi-year projects into 4–6-month delivery cycles. SoftServe’s AI-powered migration factory further streamlines cloud modernization, ensuring faster, more efficient results.

“Together, SoftServe and AWS are unlocking new levels of joint execution,” said RJ Bibby, Vice President & General Manager of AWS Partnership at SoftServe. “Our aligned go-to-market strategy enables faster solution delivery, broader market penetration, and empowers organizations to confidently execute complex migrations, optimize workloads, and operationalize AI—securely and at scale.”

SoftServe is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 12 AWS competencies and six industry competencies spanning financial services, healthcare, energy/oil & gas, retail, and manufacturing/industrial. SoftServe is also an inaugural launch partner of the AWS Generative AI Competency and Data Foundation for Generative AI with AWS.

SoftServe will be attending the flagship event, AWS re:Invent 2025, happening Dec. 1-5, in Las Vegas. Find SoftServe at booth #587 in the Expo Hall of The Venetian and learn more about this strategic formation. To learn more about SoftServe's partnership with AWS, please visit this website.

