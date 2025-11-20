Ultimate Medical Academy Launches New Clinical Medical Assistant Program to Meet Growing National Demand

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), an accredited nonprofit healthcare educational institution, is proud to announce the launch of its new Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA) program, designed to prepare students for essential roles in outpatient care settings such as physician offices, urgent care centers and clinics. Enrollment is now open, with classes beginning in December.

The CMA program is offered in two formats: a 10.5-month diploma track and an 18-month associate degree track. Both include a 180-hour externship, allowing students to apply their skills in clinical environments. Students can choose to study in a blended format of online and on-campus in Clearwater, Florida or online, completing synchronous and asynchronous coursework in Florida.

“Launching this new Clinical Medical Assistant program reflects our commitment to preparing students for meaningful careers in healthcare,” said Dr. Shawntel Landry, Chief Academic Officer at UMA. “We work closely with healthcare employers to understand their evolving workforce needs and this program is a direct response to the increasing demand for clinical support professionals.”

Employment of medical assistants is projected to grow 12 percent from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects healthcare jobs in general to grow 9% by 2034, making MA a desirable career path for potential students.

Medical assistants play a vital role in patient care and clinical operations, performing both clinical and administrative tasks from taking vital signs and drawing blood, to recording medical histories and front-desk responsibilities.

“Medical Assistants are often the first point of clinical contact in a healthcare setting,” said Lisa McClure, UMA’s Vice President of Programs and Academic Affairs. “Even complex clinical skills such as drawing blood, giving injections and taking vital signs are all effectively taught, practiced and assessed for our online students through lab kits, simulations and live instructor and student demonstrations. The hands-on clinical experience helps to ensure those simulated and practice skills translate seamlessly to the clinic or hospital setting.”

UMA’s competitive edge lies in its flexible online delivery, robust career services and student-first philosophy. This focus on care for students nurtures them through the educational journey and guides them toward pursuing a career in allied healthcare where they will go on to care for others. This ripple effect of care has supported over 100,000 graduates for over 30 years.

To learn more about UMA’s Clinical Medical Assistant program, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/program/clinical-medical-assistant/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida and operating for over 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 20,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu .

