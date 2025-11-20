Codere Online to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Madrid, Spain and Tel Aviv, Israel, November 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW) (the “Company” or “Codere Online”) a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced that management of the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

5th Annual Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference

December 2, 2025 – Virtual

BTIG Digital GameDay: Gaming, Gambling and Sports Betting Forum

December 10, 2025 – Virtual



Attendees to both conferences include Aviv Sher, CEO, Oscar Iglesias (former CFO), Marcus Arildsson (CFO) and Guillermo Lancha, Head of Investor Relations.

Investors interested in participating should contact a representative at the relevant firm.

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

