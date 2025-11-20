TIME Partners with Galactic to Launch Prediction Market Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME is partnering with Galactic , the preferred prediction-markets partner for media brands, creator networks, and community platforms, powering Predictor.io—a social, infrastructure platform that transforms real-world events into simple, user-friendly markets.This innovative partnership facilitates a critical reimagination of how Predictors—consumers who engage with the platform—interact with content, allowing them to interpret, engage, and act as events unfold.

“With TIME, we are blending established media with prediction markets to establish a new normal for readers and content consumers—giving them the opportunity to participate in where the future is going,” said Stuart Stott, CEO of Galactic. “Galactic is laser-focused on supporting the growth of this rapidly evolving industry, and collaborating with media partners like TIME provides a powerful, trusted, and engaging new way to catalyze prediction market growth.”

“TIME is driven by our ambition to continue to push the boundaries of traditional media to ensure our content and audience experience is compelling, accurate, and evolving,” said TIME Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard. “The launch of prediction markets in partnership with Galactic enables us to engage readers in new ways that reflect TIME’s innovative spirit.”

Predictor.io turns news, culture, and live events into interactive, data-driven experiences. Paired with TIME’s globally renowned legacy, Predictor.io , which operates independently from TIME’s newsroom, will create a channel for real-time market data that drives engagement. Predictors will be able to engage with dynamic, story-driven content and an AI-powered interactive experience that helps them explore, interpret, and predict what happens next. The experience is designed to inform, inspire, and empower Predictors to take part in the future, not just watch it unfold.

The strategic partnership marks a pivotal step forward for prediction markets as they attract growing recognition and interest from some of the world’s largest media brands. As the media landscape evolves with shifting consumer preferences, prediction markets provide a pioneering opportunity for media companies to deliver compelling content driven by quantitative assumptions and to offer Predictors a unique way to interact with content.

TIME’s prediction market platform, powered by Galactic, is scheduled to launch early 2026.

About TIME

TIME is the 102-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the award-winning branded content studio and Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families, and more.

About Galactic

Galactic is the media engagement engine powering Predictor.io and empowering brands to transform information into interaction and reward audience insight through integrated prediction markets. Its mission is to turn information overload into informed action – giving people the tools and confidence to anticipate what’s ahead and understand why it matters.

For more information, visit galacticmarkets.io , or predictor.io .