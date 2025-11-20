Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society Call on the Okanagan Community to Stand Up Against Domestic Violence

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As November 1 marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), the Kelowna Women’s Shelter (KWS) and the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) are calling on the Okanagan community to deepen its understanding about domestic violence and its impacts. The key learning is that abuse is not a private issue, but an issue that affects the entire community. Both organizations are working together to ensure the Okanagan is free from abuse, and free from intimate partner and sexual violence.

Domestic abuse continues to be a significant issue across Canada, with reports showing that 1 in 3 Canadians will experience it in their lifetime. Most often, the first people they confide in are friends, family, coworkers, or neighbours. That is why creating lasting change that leads to safety for those impacted by abuse is paramount. This starts with educating the public and normalizing conversations about the realities of domestic abuse.

Since 1980, KWS has been dedicated to ending abuse and fostering hope in the Okanagan through prevention, education, advocacy, programs and services for individuals and children impacted by Domestic Abuse. Its programs include Emergency Transitional Housing, Second Stage Housing Program, Outreach Program, and the PEACE Program. In the past year, KWS expanded its group programming for children and youth by 67%, and saw a 72% increase in demand for court support through its outreach program, highlighting the growing need for greater and accessible community services.

During this time, KWS provided safe spaces for 112 children at the Kelowna and West Kelowna Emergency Transition Houses, delivered 945 child and youth sessions through the PEACE Program, supported 192 women in finding safety and stability, and welcomed 111 families into the Second Stage Housing Program, collectively impacting over 1,300 individuals and families. KWS’ 24/7 Support Line also answered over 4,000 calls, texts, and emails, connecting people to immediate support, safety planning, and referrals.

KWS and COEFS continue to adapt to evolving community needs by collaborating with KCR Community Resources providing domestic abuse education to immigrant families and participating in the Interagency Case Assessment Team, which is a multi-disciplinary approach to enhance risk management and support for high-risk cases.

KWS is also strengthening its capacity to provide culturally informed services, including specialized support for Indigenous individuals, families, those who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+, as well as other marginalized groups. KWS is proud to be joining the University of British Columbia Okanagan researcher Tori Stranges, in a groundbreaking initiative to reshape how intimate partner violence is understood and treated among Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ survivors. This project, supported in part by the Federal Government’s Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) department, is designed to foster equity and inclusion by tackling systemic gaps in awareness, health, and social support services for marginalized communities. KWS is deeply committed to supporting this research and supporting these communities.

“The right to safety is something everyone deserves,” says Michelle Dickie, Executive Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter. “Our commitment at KWS is to support every person impacted by domestic abuse, empowering them to rebuild their lives with dignity and confidence. Every day, we see the difference our programs make; families finding safety in our Emergency Transitional Housing, children engaging in our PEACE Program, and individuals accessing critical support through our 24/7 line.

“But our work doesn’t stop at providing immediate safety. Through education, awareness, and advocating for systemic change, we are helping women, children and families find support and hope every day. We are not just responding to a crisis, but working on building a community where everyone has the opportunity to live free from violence.”

COEFS supports and empowers all survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and neglect through a comprehensive community-based service model. COEFS is the only Sexual Assault Centre in the City of Kelowna mandated to provide Specialized Victim Services to survivors of intimate partner and sexual violence, and Adult Trauma-Informed Counselling for survivors of historical, childhood and recent sexual assault.

Last year, COEFS provided 10,542 brief services and service inquiries, including phone calls, walk-ins, and referrals. 1,592 clients were supported, including 831 new clients. 305 of the clients supported last year were children or youth.

COEFS provides an array of critical services throughout the Central Okanagan, from Peachland to Lake Country, to survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence and child abuse, with most of their services provided out of their office location in downtown Kelowna and the Kelowna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. They are the only dedicated Sexual Assault Centre in the Central Okanagan, with services including Specialized Victim Services and Outreach, Specialized Victim Services Children and Youth, Sexual Assault Counselling, Psycho-educational group facilitation, Indigenous Specialized Victim Services Intimate Partner Violence Unit and Outreach, and Community Education and Awareness of IPV and Sexual Exploitation.

"By working together, we can address the complex needs of those impacted by domestic violence and build a safer, more resilient community," said Chantal Banman, Executive Director of the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society. "While anyone can experience intimate partner or sexual violence, there are heightened risks for marginalized groups and community members, including Indigenous, IBPOC community members, people with diverse abilities, new immigrants and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“The majority of COEFS clients are Kelowna-based community members. Individually, our work is vital. Together, it is transformative. We create safe spaces where survivors can process their experiences, find their voice, and begin the long journey toward healing and justice."

Both KWS and COEFS believe that education and awareness within the community are a pivotal step in building a community free from abuse. Steps that can be taken today to support family, friends, colleagues, or community members include learning to recognize the signs of domestic abuse and coercive control, empathizing with those impacted by abuse, responding in ways that open doors to safety and support, and listening in ways that validate and empower.

During DVAM and throughout the year, KWS and COEFS want to emphasize that every community member plays an important role in creating lasting change. Beyond the programming offered by pillar organizations like KWS and COEFS, educating the public on the impacts of domestic violence is crucial. This awareness supports those affected by domestic abuse and helps them on the path to safety. To learn more or to access support, visit the Kelowna Women’s Shelter website and The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society website; both organizations provide information on services and access to a 24/7 support line.

About Kelowna Women’s Shelter:

Since 1980, Kelowna Women’s Shelter (KWS) has strived to end abuse and build hope by providing a range of prevention, education, advocacy, programs and services for individuals and children impacted by Domestic Abuse.

About Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society:The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) supports all survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and neglect through a comprehensive, community-based service model. Since 1972, COEFS has been dedicated to advancing the safety, security & legal rights of survivors. We envision a community in which all are free from IPV, sexual violence and child abuse.