American Rare Earths Expands Relationship With Tetra Tech to Include Exploring US Government Funding Opportunities

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”), has expanded their existing relationship with Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) (“Tetra Tech”) a leading engineering firm to the U.S. Federal Government and its major defense agencies. Tetra Tech will help explore, advise on, and apply for U.S. Government funding opportunities for the Company’s Flagship Halleck Creek project.

Tetra Tech has been a close collaborator and consultant to ARR since 2023, leading Halleck Creek’s mineral processing testing and engineering efforts to date. As Tetra Tech has in-depth knowledge of the Halleck Creek project and extensive experience in navigating funding opportunities across the U.S. Federal Government, ARR believed it was a natural progression to expand the relationship to include strategic engagement efforts with the US Government. Tetra Tech is also anticipated to continue its technical and engineering support services during the project’s future development.

“Leveraging Tetra Tech’s technical expertise and vast experience with governmental funding opportunities will help to highlight the Halleck Creek project even further and build upon the work we’ve already done at the federal and state levels to advance this project with government support,” states Richard Hudson, Chairman of ARR.

Why it matters? Given the Federal Government’s mandate to continue to build critical minerals supply chains, the Company believes, with the help of Tetra Tech, it can further avail itself to relevant Government funding opportunities to accelerate the development of Halleck Creek to secure a long-term supply of U.S. magnet metals for national security and defense.

ARR applauds the Trump Administration’s efforts to date in reshoring the U.S. rare earths magnetics industry to reduce dependence on foreign minerals. Despite the immense support to build the entire mine-to-magnet industry in the United States, the current domestic supply chain still has a single point of failure as there is only one producing rare earths element (“REE”) mine in the U.S. Without upstream mine supply diversification, the growing domestic magnetics industry remains exposed to supply chain vulnerabilities, as foreign adversaries control the market. Both American Rare Earths and Tetra Tech strongly believe that Halleck Creek is a viable and long-term solution to diversify and de-risk the upstream light and heavy REE supply for the growing U.S. magnetics industry.

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. For nearly 60 years, Tetra Tech has been Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Tetra Tech’s engineers provide highly specialized geological, mine engineering, metallurgical, mechanical, geotechnical, water treatment, and environmental services to the mining industry. As one of the top-ranked mining engineering firms by Engineering News Record, we offer extensive and integrated capabilities to take mining and metals processing projects from concept through design and construction and into operations, monitoring, and closure.

Tetra Tech has extensive experience in securing government contracts and grants from entities like the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming—a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America’s critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports—predominantly from China—while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project’s untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.

