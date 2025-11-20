InnovGuide Unifies the Entire Guest Journey in One Platform

Noisy-Le-Grand, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovGuide announces the launch of a unified platform designed to simplify stay management for conciergeries, short-term rental operators, property managers, and independent hotels.





For years, hospitality professionals have relied on a growing number of disconnected tools, leading to fragmented operations and inconsistent guest experiences. InnovGuide addresses this challenge by centralizing essential stay information and communication in a single, structured platform.

Key capabilities include multilingual digital guides, automated pre-arrival and in-stay messages, QR codes for WiFi and equipment details, AI-powered local recommendations, and integrations with leading booking and property management systems.

The platform enables faster, clearer guest communication while significantly reducing repetitive operational work.

InnovGuide was founded by Arnaud Pignard, who brings more than 15 years of experience in technology and hospitality, advising five-star hotels in Marrakech and hosting thousands of guests as an Airbnb host.

“In every type of accommodation, the same issue persists: essential information is scattered across too many tools. InnovGuide was built to remove this complexity and deliver a smoother, more consistent guest experience,” said Arnaud Pignard, Founder.

InnovGuide is available today, with free access for users creating their first guides.

For more information, visit InnovGuide

About InnovGuide



InnovGuide is a hospitality technology company focused on simplifying stay management for accommodation providers. The company develops tools that help conciergeries, short-term rental operators, independent hosts, and small hotels centralize essential guest information and streamline their daily workflows. Its platform offers multilingual digital guides, automated guest messaging, AI-powered local recommendations, QR-based access points, and integrations with leading booking and property management solutions.

Press inquiries

InnovGuide

https://innovguide.com

Fatima Hilmi

press@innovqube.com

6 Ter Boulevard du mont d'est

93160 Noisy-le-Grand - France

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/8NczctmorQE