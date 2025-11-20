NCPA, PTCB and PCCA Launch Compounding PATH for Technicians

Alexandria, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) and PCCA today announced the launch of Compounding PATH for Technicians, a compounding program designed to elevate pharmacy technicians to nationally recognized training standards. This inaugural program represents an unprecedented collaboration among organizations dedicated to helping compounding technicians best serve patients.

“This collaboration sets a new bar for pharmacy technician advancement,” said NCPA CEO Douglas Hoey, RPh, MBA. “By bringing together PCCA’s deep compounding expertise, NCPA’s commitment to community pharmacy success and PTCB’s nationally recognized standards, Compounding PATH for Technicians delivers unmatched credibility and a clear pathway for technicians to grow their careers while driving pharmacy performance.”

Compounding PATH is a comprehensive, hybrid learning experience that prepares technicians to meet the highest benchmarks in nonsterile compounding practice and professional growth. The curriculum includes pre-study followed by a 2.5-day intensive, hands-on laboratory training at PCCA headquarters in Houston. The ACPE-approved continuing education credit is provided by NCPA, aligning education with compliance, quality and operational value. Graduates will be prepared to take PTCB’s Nonsterile Compounding Certificate Exam and can apply this accomplishment toward earning the CPhT-Advanced credential.

“Compounding pharmacies thrive when their teams operate at the top of their training and purpose,” said PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD. “Compounding PATH for Technicians provides the practical, standards-based education that our member pharmacy owners and technicians have asked for, built by the organizations they trust.”

“The Compounding PATH for Technicians program provides pharmacy technicians with the hands-on training and skills they need to advance their careers by earning PTCB’s Nonsterile Compounding Certificate,” said PTCB Chief Professional Officer Liza Chapman. “We’re proud to partner with PCCA and NCPA to deliver this nationally recognized training that elevates the critical role technicians play in patient care.”

Enrollment is limited for 2026, with two scheduled offerings March 23-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2, for $2,495 USD per technician. Pharmacy technicians are encouraged to secure seats for their technicians early.

Learn more and register: Compounding PATH for Technicians

About NCPA

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing over 18,900 pharmacies that employ more than 235,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpa.org.

About PTCB

Formed by a collaboration of leading pharmacy societies and associations, PTCB became the first certification organization for pharmacy technicians in the United States. With a history spanning nearly 30 years, PTCB is still the undisputed leader in credentialing pharmacy technicians across the country. To learn more, visit https://ptcb.org.