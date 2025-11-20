Sulindac (CAS 38194-50-2) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Pricing, Manufacturers, End-Users, and Downstream Trends

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulindac (CAS 38194-50-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Sulindac provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Sulindac market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Sulindac.



The Sulindac global market report covers the following key points:

Sulindac description, applications and related patterns

Sulindac market drivers and challenges

Sulindac manufacturers and distributors

Sulindac prices

Sulindac end-users

Sulindac downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Sulindac market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Sulindac market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Sulindac market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Sulindac market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. SULINDAC

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. SULINDAC APPLICATIONS



3. SULINDAC MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. SULINDAC PATENTS



5. SULINDAC WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Sulindac market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Sulindac supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Sulindac market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF SULINDAC

6.1. Sulindac manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Sulindac manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Sulindac manufacturers in North America

6.4. Sulindac manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF SULINDAC

7.1. Sulindac suppliers in Europe

7.2. Sulindac suppliers in Asia

7.3. Sulindac suppliers in North America

7.4. Sulindac suppliers in RoW



8. SULINDAC WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Sulindac market

8.2. Sulindac supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Sulindac market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. SULINDAC MARKET PRICES

9.1. Sulindac prices in Europe

9.2. Sulindac prices in Asia

9.3. Sulindac prices in North America

9.4. Sulindac prices in RoW



10. SULINDAC END-USE SECTOR



