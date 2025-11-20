VerifiedX Partners with Crypto.com for Institutional Custody and Liquidity Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto.com and the VerifiedX (VFX) Network ( VerifiedX.io ), the people’s network and a global leader in self-custody and Web3 wallet infrastructure, today announced that Crypto.com will provide VerifiedX secure institutional-grade custody and liquidity support for $1.5 billion in assets, as well as OTC trading capabilities.

Through this partnership, eligible institutions using VerifiedX can securely store, manage, and transact digital currencies using Crypto.com’s regulated, institutional-grade custody platform. Crypto.com’s custody service offers multi-user permissions, customizable governance workflows, and insured custody solutions, meeting growing demand for scalable, low-cost, and compliant blockchain infrastructure.

“Crypto.com Custody is specifically designed with expectations of institutional-grade clients,” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. “We are pleased to be selected by VerifiedX, a leader in self-custody and digital asset wallet capabilities, to further enhance an established custody offering for all client needs.”

"As the people’s network, the mission is clear - to make custody seamless, secure, and globally accessible. Partnering with Crypto.com significantly elevates that very ethos with best in-class custody and liquidity infrastructure,” said The VerifiedX Foundation. "By incorporating Crypto.com’s world class regulated custody and OTC trading capabilities, the network reinforces its commitment to providing users and institutions the safest, most scalable path to interact with digital assets across the VFX ecosystem. This partnership further advances a global infrastructure with liquidity and custody options, supporting a new generation of builders and users for payments, savings, commerce, and utility on the VerifiedX network.”

This is the latest initiative between Crypto.com and VerifiedX, following their initial partnership to integrate Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com’s payment solution, and on-ramp services directly into VerifiedX’s Switchblade Wallets to deliver a seamless, secure, and scalable experience for everyday users and developers alike.

Crypto.com Custody offers custody services to eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients through a comprehensive, end-to-end solution with safety and security at its core. Prospective clients interested in Crypto.com’s custody offering can submit contact requests at crypto.com/custody .

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com .

About VerifiedX

VFX (VerifiedX.IO) is the people's network. VFX is the first fully open-source decentralized network that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin specific sidechain / reliever chain, for the purpose of tokenized self-custody, on-chain storage, and peer-to-peer commerce of both digital & physical assets. The network's native coin (VFX) can be accessed directly in-wallet, and enables minting of Verified Bitcoin Tokens (vBTC) with a 1:1 evergreen self-custodial peg coupled with smart contract utility and full asset recovery features for funds.



Providing robust in-wallet and self-custodial options for everyday users to plan, transact, save, spend, borrow, and vault Bitcoin, VFX funds, and digital assets are the cornerstone of the VerifiedX ethos. As the first universal layer 1 and Bitcoin reliever chain, the network dramatically reduces costs of ownership and frictions for everyday users and integrators around the world and provides multiple layers of convenience, security, and self-custodial empowerment.

Learn more at VerifiedX.io.