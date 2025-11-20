Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Magnet Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rare earth magnet market has experienced substantial growth recently, with its size expected to increase from $17.74 billion in 2024 to $18.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is due to rising demand in electric vehicles, renewable energy, automation, military applications, and consumer electronics.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $25.13 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the demand for high-efficiency motors, investments in electric vehicle infrastructure, and advancements in manufacturing techniques. Noteworthy trends involve the development of alternative magnetic materials, recycling efforts, and integrating AI and automation.

However, a slight reduction of 0.5% in growth forecasts can be attributed to the impact of international tariffs, particularly tariffs on neodymium magnets, affecting supply chains and the global economy.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and government initiatives, significantly influences the rare earth magnet market. These magnets are crucial for producing compact, powerful electric motors that enhance vehicle performance. For instance, in 2024, a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration indicated a marked increase in the sales of electrified vehicles, reaching 16.3% of total U.S. light-duty vehicle sales in 2023.

To stay competitive, companies in this sector are increasingly integrating AI technologies to enhance production efficiency and optimize supply chains. Innovations like AI-powered material discovery have led to the development of more sustainable magnets, such as MagNex, significantly reducing production costs and carbon emissions.

Recent industry activity includes Realloys Inc.'s acquisition of PMT Critical Metals, positioning it as a key supplier of high-performance magnet materials for strategic U.S. markets. Such strategic movements underscore the importance of securing a stable supply chain for critical applications.

The rare earth magnet market encompasses various types, including sintered neodymium-iron-boron and samarium-cobalt. These magnets are integral to sectors like automotive, energy, healthcare, and industrial equipment, due to their strength and efficiency.

Market dynamics are impacted by global trade relations and tariffs, with ongoing updates expected to reflect the latest developments. Companies are investing in recycling and seeking international partnerships to mitigate supply chain disruptions.

A comprehensive market research report offers in-depth analyses of market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities. Major players in the market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Hitachi Metals, and others, operating across regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more.

The report covers key regions and countries, revealing a diverse market landscape. North America was the largest region in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. The report also details the types of magnets and services within the market, including their 'factory gate' values, essential for understanding the market's financial scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rare Earth Magnet Market Characteristics

3. Rare Earth Magnet Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rare Earth Magnet Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Rare Earth Magnet Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

6. Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation

7. Rare Earth Magnet Market Regional And Country Analysis

Companies Featured

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Hitachi Metals

China Northern Rare Earth Group

Beijing Zhong Ke Magnetic Materials

Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

MP Materials Corp.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Goudsmit Magnetics

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.

Adams Magnetic Products

Shenzhen Zhaobao Magnet Co Ltd.

Dura Magnetics Inc.

Magnet Applications Inc.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Rare Element Resources Ltd

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thttqt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.