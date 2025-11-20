Transform Your Home Workouts with FED Fitness’s 2025 Black Friday Deals — Up to 50% OFF

HongKong, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are just around the corner — it's the perfect time to create the home gym of your dreams for you and your family. FED Fitness is kicking off its highly anticipated 2025 Black Friday campaign with massive discounts of up to 50% across its best-selling home fitness equipment. Running from November 20 through December 3, shop now on the official FED Fitness website or Amazon and save big.





This promotion is designed for individuals and families who are looking to start or enhance their home workout routines. Whether you're focused on cardio, strength training, low-impact recovery, or fun family fitness, FED Fitness delivers trusted, all-in-one solutions built for real-life use.





As one of the world’s most recognized home fitness brands, trusted by over 10 million households globally — FED Fitness continues to empower healthier lifestyles through accessible, high-quality workout gear. Kick off your holiday shopping and New Year fitness goals with unbeatable deals on six of our most popular products—these hot picks won’t last long:

1. FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline Mini 36" - Compact, Safe, and Designed for Active Kids Indoors

Original Price: $139.99, Black Friday: $94.99 (32% OFF)

For many parents, finding a safe, space-efficient, and fun way to keep young children active indoors can be a challenge. Traditional indoor play equipment often lacks safety features, takes up too much room, or fails to keep kids engaged.





The FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline Mini 36" is thoughtfully designed to solve these problems. With a compact, foldable base and advanced safety features, it offers a secure and entertaining way for toddlers to burn energy, improve balance, and stay active — all from the comfort of home.





Key features include:

Enhanced Safety & Stability: Suction rubber sleeves, a convex handlebar design, and a secure straight pin structure ensure a stable and accident-resistant setup.

Adjustable Handlebar: Two-level height settings with soft, fully foam-wrapped grips provide comfort and confidence for growing kids.

Tool-Free, Foldable Assembly: Quick, no-tools-required setup and foldable legs make storage and portability effortless.

Protective Integrated Cover: Extends the jumping surface while preventing foot slips or missteps.

Space-Saving Design: Ideal for small apartments or playrooms thanks to its minimal footprint and foldable frame.





2. FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40" - High-Efficiency Cardio with Joint-Friendly Design

Original Price: $169.99, Black Friday: $104.49 (39% OFF)





Many adults struggle to find cardio solutions that are both effective and gentle on the joints. Traditional high-impact workouts can lead to knee, hip, or back discomfort, and bulky cardio machines often take up more space than home users can spare.





The FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40" addresses these issues with a compact, low-impact alternative that delivers high-calorie burn, improved cardiovascular health, and full-body toning — all without the strain of traditional equipment.





Engineered for performance and built for convenience, its standout features include:

Premium Bungee Cord System: Made with imported natural latex cores and nylon-braided outer layers, these bands offer smooth, elastic resistance for a joint-friendly bounce

Science-Backed Benefits: The trampoline’s dynamic rebound motion promotes fat burning, lymphatic drainage, improved balance, bone strengthening, and reduced stress — all while being gentle on the body.

Effortless Setup: Pre-installed bungee cords and a foldable steel frame enable quick and tool-free assembly. Even seniors can set it up with ease.

Upgraded Stability: A cushioned, non-slip handlebar with 3-point locking ensures balance and control during workouts like jumping, stretching, and yoga.

450 lbs Weight Capacity: Heavy-duty frame, premium PP mat, and high-tension cords support users of various body types and fitness levels.





3. FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite — Space-Saving Strength Training with Pro-Level Stability

Original Price: $149.99, Black Friday: $109.99 (27% OFF)





Many home fitness users face a common challenge: traditional weight benches are either too bulky for small spaces or too unstable for serious strength training. Inconsistent quality and limited adjustability make it hard to perform a wide range of exercises effectively and safely.





The FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite solves these problems by offering a high-strength, compact bench that supports professional-level workouts — without demanding a full gym setup.





Key features include:

800 lb Load Capacity: ASTM-certified design using heavy-duty steel tubes and a stable triangular frame gives you full confidence during intense lifts.

100+ Exercise Support: Offers incline, decline, flat, and vertical settings (from -30° to 90°), making it suitable for everything from chest presses to seated curls.

User-Focused Design: Extra-long backrest and extended seat provide full support with minimal gaps for optimal comfort and alignment.

Quick Adjustments: Smooth spring pin system allows fast, secure angle changes between sets.

Durable Premium Materials: Sweat-resistant, wear-proof leather upholstery wipes clean easily and holds up over time.

Foldable & Compact: Ideal for home users with limited space — folds down effortlessly for storage after use.





4. FED Fitness Feierdun 5 in 1 Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set — Full-Body Strength in One Compact Solution

Original Price: $129.99, Black Friday: $79.97 (38% OFF)





For home fitness users, bulky dumbbell racks are often costly, space-consuming, and impractical — especially in apartments or small workout areas. Switching between weights during a workout can also interrupt flow and reduce training efficiency.





The FED Fitness Feierdun 5 in 1 Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set eliminates those barriers with a sleek, space-saving design that replaces an entire set of dumbbells in one smart, compact unit — perfect for full-body strength training at home.





Key features include:

5-in-1 Weight Range: Offers seven adjustable weight settings, enabling a wide variety of exercises without needing multiple dumbbells.

Space-Efficient: Combines the function of five traditional weights into a single unit — saving up to 3x the space.

Eco-Friendly Build: Made from safe, sustainable materials with a non-slip grip for stable and secure handling during training.

Award-Winning Design: Balances aesthetics and functionality, earning global recognition for innovation.





5. FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower — Full-Body Strength Training in a Compact Frame

Original Price: $199.98, Black Friday: $139.88 (30% OFF)





Many home fitness enthusiasts struggle to find strength training equipment that is both multifunctional and space-efficient. Traditional gym machines can be bulky, expensive, and require multiple setups to target different muscle groups — a poor fit for most home environments.





The FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower solves this by offering a compact, all-in-one station for upper body and core training. Built for durability and adjustability, it supports a wide range of exercises without taking over your space.





Key features include:

Sturdy, Safe Structure: Constructed with a heavy-duty steel frame and 8-point extended base for enhanced balance and load-bearing capacity.

Versatile Workout Options: Supports pull-ups, dips, vertical knee raises, and more — allowing users to train chest, arms, back, abs, and shoulders with a single machine.

Adjustable to Fit All Users: Features 6 levels of height adjustment and a 7-position padded backrest to suit users of varying sizes and workout needs.

Compact Footprint: Streamlined design makes it easy to fit in home gyms, garages, or apartment spaces without crowding.

Easy Setup: Comes with clearly labeled parts, step-by-step instructions, and support videos for fast, frustration-free assembly.





6. FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine — Targeted Core Training Without the Strain

Original Price: $114.68, Black Friday: $86.39 (25% OFF)





Many people find ab training frustrating due to ineffective form, neck and back discomfort, or lack of visible results. Floor-based exercises can be difficult to perform correctly and may lead to strain or injury — especially for beginners.





The FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine is designed to solve these common challenges by offering guided, ergonomic movement that deeply activates the core while protecting sensitive joints. It turns ab workouts into a safer, more efficient, and results-driven experience.





Key features include:

Bottom-Up Core Activation: Its unique motion targets abdominal muscles more effectively than traditional crunches, while reducing pressure on the neck, back, and spine.

Total Body Shaping: Trains not just your abs, but also arms, legs, waist, glutes, and back — making it a multi-functional tool for fat burning and muscle toning.

Customizable Intensity: Offers 4 incline angles and 5 height levels, allowing users to adjust difficulty based on fitness level.

Heavy-Duty Build: Reinforced with a dual-rail triangular frame made from thickened commercial-grade steel; supports up to 330 lbs for stable and safe workouts.

Quiet and Comfortable: Smooth low-noise rollers and thick foam cushioning protect knees and elbows during exercise.

Easy Setup & Storage: 90% pre-assembled and ready in 4 steps; folds down neatly for compact storage when not in use.

Smart Progress Tracking: Integrated LCD display tracks reps, time, and calories to help you stay motivated and on goal.





Up to 50% OFF - While Supplies Last. Don’t Miss Out.

This is more than a sale — it’s the biggest savings event of the year from FED Fitness.

Why wait and risk missing out? Act now to lock in unbeatable prices on bestsellers trusted by over 10 million households. Shop early, shop smart — and enjoy fast, convenient ordering on both the FED Fitness official website and Amazon.

Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Don’t miss your chance to save big and upgrade your home workout for less. This Black Friday, bring the gym home with FED Fitness - where innovation, quality, and performance meet unbeatable value.





About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, known for best-selling brands like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Rated highly by millions of Amazon customers, we combine professional-grade quality with outstanding value to help families worldwide stay strong, healthy, and connected—right at home.





