The future of chicken lands in 3,000+ Walmart Stores

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat Just, Inc., the company that reinvented the egg, today announced its newest innovation, Just Meat, is launching in more than 3,000+ Walmart stores across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Just Meat is the first plant-based chicken that outperforms conventional chicken in flavor, texture, and overall preference. The product is the result of years of R&D and a desire to meet the needs of consumers who want healthier, high-protein, and more sustainable chicken.

In addition to Walmart, it is now available nationwide at Sprouts, H-E-B, Giant, Hannaford, Albertsons United, Tops, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Andronico’s, Bristol Farms, Mom’s Organic Market, and Mother’s Market.

Just Meat is sold by the half pound in Original, Buffalo, Sesame Ginger, and Chili Lime.

“This is the first time most consumers prefer plant-based chicken over animal chicken. That changes things,” said Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder and CEO.

Just Meat facts

Available in 3,053 Walmart stores across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, making it the largest plant-based launch in recent years

Also available at Sprouts, H-E-B, Giant, Hannaford, Albertsons United, Tops, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Andronico’s, Bristol Farms, Mom’s Organic Market, and Mother’s Market

Sold by the half pound in Original, Buffalo, Sesame Ginger, and Chili Lime

18g protein per serving

No cholesterol

Non GMO

Taste test winner vs. conventional chicken

Nichols Research 4/29/24 vs. a leading frozen chicken strip product





About Eat Just, Inc.



Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer, and more sustainable food system. The company is best known as the maker of Just Egg, the award-winning, category-defining plant-based egg, which has sold the equivalent of over 600 million eggs and is available nationally at most major retailers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walmart, Kroger, Target, and H-E-B. Eat Just has been recognized globally for its innovation and impact, earning accolades such as Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50,” and being named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

Media Contact:



Flight PR

Alysha Light

press@ju.st

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc1989df-b09f-49c4-8eb8-2d4b8bb55e5a