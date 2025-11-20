Merchant Service Providers Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merchant Service Providers Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The merchant service providers market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating an increase from $49.9 billion in 2024 to $56.97 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This upward trajectory is fueled by factors such as increased credit and debit card usage, rising internet retail activities, and expanded retail infrastructure, further augmented by a surge in consumer disposable income.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $95.61 billion in 2029, driven by the demand for unified payment platforms, cross-border e-commerce growth, and the expansion of payment options in developing economies. Key trends shaping the landscape include artificial intelligence integration for fraud detection, biometric authentication in payments, and the expansion of buy-now-pay-later models.

The increasing adoption of digital payments acts as a catalyst for market expansion. These payments, facilitated by mobile wallets, contactless cards, and online banking systems, offer secure and fast transactions, gaining traction due to smartphone proliferation. The Banque de France reported a 7.4% year-on-year increase in non-cash transactions in the Euro area during the first half of 2024, underscoring the rise in digital payments.

Prominent companies are investing in advanced solutions like tokenization to enhance transaction security. Recently, PayU introduced its Push Provisioning platform, which enables easy card tokenization while strengthening online payment security. This move simplifies merchant onboarding and builds consumer trust.

In strategic developments, Global Payments Inc. acquired EVO Payments Inc. for $4 billion in March 2023. This acquisition bolsters Global Payments' international presence and capabilities in business-to-business payments. Major players in the sector include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Stripe Inc., Adyen N.V., and Fiserv Inc., among others.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are pivotal in this growth, alongside established markets like the USA and UK.

The outlook is tempered by global trade tensions and tariff changes impacting the financial sector. These concerns necessitate diversification, digital transformation, and robust scenario planning to mitigate economic uncertainties.

The merchant service providers market encompasses a wide array of services, from payment processing to fraud management, catering to sectors like retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The market research report offers comprehensive insights, presenting a critical overview and future analysis, equipping stakeholders with the data required to thrive in this dynamic market landscape.

Key Takeaways:

Comprehensive global perspective, covering 15 geographies.

In-depth analysis of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.

Strategies for regional and country-level investment based on localized data.

Identification of growth segments and investment opportunities.

Market forecast data to outmaneuver competitors and shape market strategies.

Benchmarking against key competitors through current market share insights.

Includes reliable high-quality data that supports both internal and external presentations.

Latest data will be updated and delivered with an Excel data sheet for streamlined analysis.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $56.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $95.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

Service Types: Payment Processing, POS Solutions, Payment Gateway, Fraud and Security Management, among others.

Payment Processing, POS Solutions, Payment Gateway, Fraud and Security Management, among others. Payment Methods: Credit/Debit Cards, Online Banking, Mobile Wallets, Cash-on-Delivery, Digital Currencies.

Credit/Debit Cards, Online Banking, Mobile Wallets, Cash-on-Delivery, Digital Currencies. Deployment Modes: Cloud-Based, On-Premise.

Cloud-Based, On-Premise. Organization Sizes: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises.

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises. End-Users: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, E-commerce, other sectors.

