GCC Wires & Cables Market Report 2025-2033: Size and Share Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecast s

The GCC Wires & Cables Market was valued at USD 5.36 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.87 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2025-2033. The growth is attributed to quick infrastructure development, rising investment in renewable energy, and expanding power transmission networks in GCC nations, particularly in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.







In the GCC countries, cables and wires play an important role in energizing the region's booming economic growth. Their demand has increased with mega infrastructure projects, smart cities, and increasing energy requirements. Further growth in oil and gas terminals, metro railways, and tall buildings also spurs their consumption.

Moreover, the GCC's increasing focus on renewable energy and electrification generates demand for special, high-performance cables. With governments putting significant investments in utilities and digitalization, the wires and cables market in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar are experiencing strong and consistent growth.



Growth Drivers in the GCC Wires & Cables Market

Rise in Infrastructure and Construction Schemes



The GCC region is experiencing a building boom fueled by mega schemes such as Saudi Arabia's NEOM, UAE's smart cities, and Qatar's event-based infrastructure. These developments need large-scale wiring for electricity, communication, and automation systems. With huge investments in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, demand for high-performance, durable wires and cables keeps growing.

Urbanization and population growth also drive construction activity, particularly in urban centers. This structural change in GCC countries is a major driver for low- and high-voltage cable installations. Jan 2025, Abra plans a daring 2025 with more than 50 projects under way and targeting completion of 700 by the end of the year. The firm is poised to respond to the increasing demand for fit-out services due to investment in tech and sustainability.



Renewable Energy Integration and Grid Expansion



The GCC governments are making huge investments in solar and wind power to diversify away from oil. Initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in UAE and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 energy plans require high-end power cables for grid integration and transmission. With rising installations of renewables, strong cable infrastructure is essential for optimal load balancing and integration with traditional grids.

This is pushing the need for high-voltage and custom solar-compatible cables, driving long-term development in the wires and cables market regionally. In July 2024, Kuwait Oil Company and KBR have signed to create a masterplan for 17GW of renewable energy and 25GW of green hydrogen by 2050, incorporating wind, solar, and storage integration, and also feasibility studies, market study, and training of the workforce. Strategic overseas alliances and policy support will help drive the region's transition towards renewable energy.



Digital Transformation and 5G Deployment



The GCC is a leader in digital transformation, with huge investments in data centers, fiber optic networks, and 5G connectivity. Fiber optic cables play a crucial role in high-speed data transmission and are vital for the ecosystem of smart cities, IoT deployment, and cloud services. The installation of 5G infrastructure in nations such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar generates huge demand for structured cabling and signal transmission technology. This digital surge also complements the increasing demand for quality telecom and data transmission cables in the public and private sectors.

According to a report by the IMF, the GCC countries have outlined plans to increase the GDP contribution of the digital sector and improve government services. Bahrain also intends to digitalize 200 government services by 2026, and Kuwait intends to achieve 90% digitalization by 2027. Qatar, too, intends to achieve 90% digital services by 2030, and Oman plans to enhance its UN E-Government Development Index ranking from 50th in 2020 to 10th by 2040. Saudi Arabia intends to move from 31st in 2022 to 5th by 2030, and the UAE seeks to achieve complete digitalization of all services by 2025.



Challenges in the GCC Power Cables Market

Volatility of Raw Material Prices



Copper, aluminum, and plastics are major raw materials employed in cable production. Their prices are extremely volatile based on global supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical instability, and transport challenges. This affects manufacturers' and suppliers' cost of production and profit margins. In the GCC, where budgets and deadlines for projects are typically tight, cost volatility can push back projects and reduce affordability. Price volatility also undermines local manufacturing competitiveness compared to lower-cost imports, which has implications for long-term market stability.



Regulatory Barriers and Gaps in Standardization



The lack of harmonized regulations in GCC nations presents challenges to manufacturers and suppliers. Varying voltage rating standards, fire resistance, and insulation materials complicate cross-border trade and regional standardization. In addition, compliance with international standards for mega infrastructure or renewable energy projects necessitates sophisticated certification and testing, which is time-consuming and costly. Such regulatory differences tend to slow down approvals and stifle product innovation and large-scale deployment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Middle East



Attachment