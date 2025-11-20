United States Orthodontics Market Research, Treatment Trends & Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Orthodontics Market - Treatment Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Orthodontics Market in 2024 was valued at US$ 2.04 billion and is expected to reach US$ 5.02 billion during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033, with a CAGR of 10.5%. The reason behind the growth is growing awareness of the aesthetics of teeth, advancements in clear aligners, and increased demand for early treatment of orthodontics for children and adolescents, which is propelling the overall market.







In the U.S., orthodontic care is particularly coveted by adolescents and adults because of the increasing focus on dental appearance and oral health. Parents particularly endeavor to have their children treated in the early years to avoid more serious dental issues later in life. Adults are now choosing discreet aligner solutions for aesthetic purposes as well as enhanced self-esteem. With teledentistry and improved orthodontic technologies, care has become more accessible, efficient, comfortable, and readily available for diverse populations in the U.S.



Growth Drivers in the United States Orthodontics Market

Increased Demand for Aesthetic Dental Treatments



Increased attention to personal appearance and the need for flawless smiles have greatly impacted the U.S. orthodontics market. Numerous people are opting for cosmetic dental treatments, including clear aligners, to secretly enhance the alignment of their teeth. This is especially true among working adults and professionals who want non-invasive, cosmetic solutions. Advances in aligners, combined with the growing power of social media, are promoting the use of orthodontic therapy for aesthetic reasons, further propelling the market.

In February 2025, LuxCreo introduced the 4D Bright Aligner, a revolutionary dental appliance that brings together the functionality of the 4D Aligner with the cosmetic look of whiter teeth. Driven by LuxCreo's end-to-end 4D Aligner system and ActiveMemory polymer, this aligner provides accurate orthodontic correction and delivers consistent elastic forces over treatment duration, enabling patients to keep their natural smile.



Technological Advancements and Digital Orthodontics



Digital orthodontics with 3D imaging, computer-aided design (CAD), and intraoral scanners has changed the way treatment planning and execution is done. The technologies provide quicker diagnosis, improved patient comfort, and more tailored treatment options. Added benefits include accuracy and outcomes improvement through the use of artificial intelligence in treatment simulations.

These innovations render orthodontic treatments more desirable and convenient, particularly to technology-oriented people, thus driving the market in the U.S. to increase. In August 2023, Angelalign Technology Inc. introduced its tailor-made clear aligners to the U.S. market. The firm is a global leader in clear aligner dental technology and provides evidence-based clinical knowledge.



Expanding Adult and Teen Patient Base



There has been a steep rise in orthodontic treatment amongst adolescents and adults alike within the U.S. In the past, adolescents traditionally formed the backbone of the orthodontic patient pool, but increasingly adults form an expanding portion of the market, largely because of clear and removable aligners. Increased orthodontic awareness, affordable financing options, and increased insurance benefits are motivating more patients to seek corrective dental treatments, leading to increased demand for orthodontic treatment.

In December of 2023, Align Technology, Inc., a leading global medical device company, reported that the FDA has given its approval for its Invisalign Palatal Expander System to use commercially in the U.S. This approval makes for wider patient use, encompassing children, adolescents, and adults (who might also need surgery or other methods).



United States Orthodontics Market Challenges

Excessive Treatment Prices and Limited Insurance Coverage



Orthodontic treatments can be quite expensive, especially when it relates to enhanced options like clear aligners which guarantee an invisible and efficient method for straightening teeth. Sadly, most insurance companies provide partial or no coverage for orthodontic treatment, posing a great hindrance to access for families attempting to afford these services.

This is most severe among low- and middle-income families, where the cost of high out-of-pocket spending can deter patients from initiating their treatment process or make them drop their plans along the way. Consequently, even with increasing demand for orthodontic treatment, the market is unable to expand because it has many limitations placed upon it, leaving many people without access to smile-improving treatments they would like.



Lack of Trained Orthodontists in Rural Areas



Urban areas of the United States abound with an abundance of orthodontic practitioners and state-of-the-art facilities, offering a location where patients can readily have access to prompt and superior dental treatment. In contrast, rural communities greatly lack skilled orthodontists, depriving many of its population of basic services.

This geographic inequality not only limits immediate access to care, but also seriously jeopardizes the dental health of children. Delayed early treatment results in more complicated and expensive orthodontic problems in the future, as issues are not treated in the early stages. Thus, addressing the uneven dispersal of dental practitioners is key to nurturing balanced market development and guaranteeing that every patient, irrespective of where they are located, has access to what they require.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis

3M Company

Envista Holdings Corporation

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Product

Instruments

Supplies

Age Group

Adult

Teen

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

