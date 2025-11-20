Nine Finalists Selected for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final phase has begun for the one of the automotive industry's highest honors, following a decisive narrowing of the highly competitive field of new vehicles.

Today, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards organization unveiled its prestigious list of 2026 finalists, naming three contenders in each category. The announcement marked the opening of the Los Angeles Auto Show, where many of the finalist vehicles and a wide array of other exciting new vehicles are on display.

2026 North American

Car of the Year Finalists 2026 North American

Truck of the Year Finalists 2026 North American Utility

Vehicle of the Year Finalists Dodge Charger

Honda Prelude

Nissan Sentra Ford Maverick Lobo

Ram 1500 Hemi

Ram 2500 Hyundai Palisade

Lucid Gravity

Nissan Leaf



Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY and automotive reporter at WWJ Radio, commented: “Once again, these finalists show the wide range of choices that consumers have in the marketplace. Our jury of distinguished auto reporters has come up with a great selection of fantastic vehicles that truly reflect the best of the best.”

The finalist vehicles were selected via ballots from NACTOY’s jury, which is comprised of respected automotive journalists who produce content for a variety of print, broadcast and digital media in the U.S. and Canada. While evaluation criteria include outstanding innovation, design, performance, driver satisfaction and value, each juror has their own method for assessing vehicles. Their industry expertise, unique assessment processes and independence from any single publication lend credibility to each year’s slate of winners and sets NACTOY apart from similar “car of the year” awards.

Jurors will continue evaluating the finalist vehicles over the coming weeks and cast their ballots for the winners before the end of the year. Award recipients will be announced on Wednesday, January 14, at the Detroit Auto Show.

Spanish and French versions of this release are available on NACTOY’s website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™” and “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Media Contact:

Alli Cooke

Lambert by LLYC

616.258.5769

acooke@lambert.com