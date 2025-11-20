London Home Builders’ Association Makes Pivotal Commitment

London, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, ON – November 20, 2025 - The London Home Builders’ Association (LHBA) and Children’s Health Foundation are joining forces as Partners Building Hope to launch an inspiring initiative at the Association’s Lifestyle Home Show in London and rally support for children diagnosed with cancer in our community.

Partners Building Hope will comprise of ten members from the building community who will each commit to a minimum of $10,000 between December 1 and February 10, 2026. This will include online promotion and activations at the LHBA’s Lifestyle Home Show, all supporting paediatric cancer care in their community.

As Jared Zaifman, CEO of LHBA describes: “The home building industry has a tremendous history of giving back. Our association has a long-standing relationship with Children's Health Foundation, helping ensure children and families in our community have access to excellent paediatric healthcare. A significant portion of our charitable focus has been towards supporting those living with cancer, including the building of LHBA's Cancer Survivor Garden here in London. The new pediatric oncology centre felt like the right fit for this exciting, new fundraising initiative at our upcoming Lifestyle Home Show in January.”

Children’s Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre, provides outstanding paediatric oncology care each year:

As 70 children in our community are newly diagnosed with cancer each year.

Serving more than 500 children through clinic visits and inpatient care.

Helping 150 children through active cancer treatment.

Supporting 350 survivors with long-term recovery through its Aftercare program — a commitment to children and families throughout their entire cancer journey.

Dr. Alexandra Zorzi, Medical Director of Paediatric Oncology, Children’s Hospital, LHSC, describes the goal of Children’s Hospital’s cancer care: “I want patients to be everything they were supposed to be had we never met. I want them to contribute to society and go to school, get into trouble, and have all those life experiences. I recognize the burden of cancer, while also knowing that children deserve to be children. Whether that’s playing with a therapy dog, laughing with a therapeutic clown, or painting a picture in art therapy, these moments are vital to healing.”

This outstanding care requires an updated facility to better serve today's modern cancer treatment needs — The Jahnke Paediatric Oncology Centre of Excellence.

The Centre will unite inpatient and outpatient care – creating a modern, safe and supportive environment while ushering in a new era of care. As a community-minded leader and participating member of Partners Building Hope, Halycon Homes has made a $10,000 commitment, jumpstarting Partners Building Hope in support of The Jahnke Family Paediatric Oncology Centre of Excellence fundraising campaign.

LHBA and Children’s Health Foundation are asking six more partners to join Donaldson Heating and Air Conditioning, Great Floors, Halcyon Homes and Progressive Countertop/Supreme Services in making a transformational $10,000 commitment and bringing hope to children and families who face cancer.

Vice President of Halycon Homes, Andrew Dawe shares, "As a board member with Children’s Health Foundation, I get to see firsthand the difference donations make — from improving tools and spaces to supporting training and programs that help kids and families every day. Hearing stories from clinicians is what inspired me to make the initial donation for Partners Building Hope. I’ve seen how powerful it is when our community comes together! It truly brings hope to children and families facing life-changing diagnoses like cancer. I’m proud to play a small part in encouraging others to join us in strengthening paediatric health care."

Funds raised through the Partners Building Hope initiative at LHBA’s Lifestyle Home Show in London will help ensure that every corner of the Children’s Hospital’s, LHSC paediatric cancer care facilities will be designed for kids’ care and comfort. Beyond patient care, investments in research and clinical trials will accelerate breakthroughs and improve paediatric cancer treatment.

Together, the London Home Builders’ Association and Children’s Health Foundation will bring hope to children and families facing cancer. As President and CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, Scott Fortnum, expresses: “The most innovative care for children facing cancer is only possible when our community gives generously. Children’s Health Foundation is proud to foster LHBA and Halcyon Homes’ commitment to paediatric cancer care. By making this first $10,000 commitment and a call to our community, Halycon Homes is helping inspire more caring people to enhance care for the children and families who journey through cancer at Children’s Hospital.”

At Children’s Hospital, LHSC, when a family hears the word “cancer,” they will know that there is an entire community standing with them, supporting their child to have the best health outcomes. Because with your help, we are building hope! If you or a fellow community member is interested in joining the Partners Building Hope initiative, please connect with Heather Scott, Director of Philanthropy at hscott@childhealth.ca

About Children’s Health Foundation

Children’s Health Foundation, founded in 1922, inspires caring people to donate to help ensure that children and their families across Western Ontario receive the best care and the most hope when facing a life-changing diagnosis. By funding clinician education, equipment, programs and research at Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, TVCC and Children’s Health Research Institute, Children’s Health Foundation donors help bridge the gap between what the government funds and the innovations that make up the best care! Children’s Health Foundation brings hope to children and families facing serious health issues, injury and disability. Because of donor generosity, hope lives at Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.childhealth.ca.

About Children’s Hospital, LHSC

Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre serves a population of 2.6 million, with over 500,000 children in the Southwestern Ontario region from birth through age 18. As Canada’s third-largest children’s hospital and the region’s leading paediatric tertiary-care and academic health sciences centre, Children’s Hospital, LHSC treats 60,000 of the most medically complex and critically ill children from across Southwestern and Northern Ontario each year, including all children diagnosed with cancer. While most come from Southwestern and Northern Ontario, families across the province turn to our renowned specialists for advanced diagnostics or treatments that aren’t available or as comprehensive in their home communities.

We deliver world-class care in more than 30 medical specialties and sub-specialties. Our affiliation with Western University and Children’s Health Research Institute creates a vibrant education and research ecosystem, attracting the brightest minds dedicated to saving children’s lives. Our medical professionals and researchers continually set the standard for innovation, excellence and compassionate care. Hand-in-hand with our fundraising partner, Children’s Health Foundation, we are proud to say that Hope Lives at Children’s. To learn more, visit www.lhsc.on.ca/childrens-hospital

About London Home Builders’ Association

Founded in 1952, the LHBA represents more than 250 member companies including builders, developers, renovators, trade contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, financial institutions and a host of allied professionals. In addition, we are affiliated with both the Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) representing nearly 4,000 members and the Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) which represents more than 8,500 companies. Membership is voluntary and applicants are screened by a committee using criteria from the Association’s Code of Ethics.

We Build Great Communities. LHBA commits to providing ethical building and business practices for new home builds and renovations by advocating with all levels of government to ensure everyone can live in a well built or renovated home. While giving back to the community through awareness and charitable efforts, the members strongly believe they have an obligation to help make communities great. Visit lhba.on.ca for more information

