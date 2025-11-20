MiNK Therapeutics Announces New Data Showing MiNK-215 Drives Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Treatment-resistant Solid Tumors

MiNK-215, an IL-15 armoured FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT, targets and clears tumor-protective FAP+ fibroblasts to allow immune cells to infiltrate and kills cancer cells



Activates multiple immune pathways to generate potent, lasting anti-tumor activity in lung and MSS colorectal cancer models



NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced the publication of new preclinical data for MiNK-215, a novel, next-generation FAP-targeting, IL-15–enhanced CAR-iNKT therapy. The manuscript, titled The allogeneic FAP-CAR-IL15 iNKT therapy MiNK-215 remodels the tumor stroma to enhance antitumor immunity”, is now available on Cancer Immunology Research website here.

MiNK-215 is engineered to eliminate FAP-positive cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs)—the cells that build the dense, immunosuppressive stroma blocking immune infiltration in solid tumors and contributing heavily to immunotherapy failure. Using MiNK’s proprietary allogeneic platform, MiNK-215 also secretes IL-15 to enhance persistence, immune activation, and durability.

Key Findings: MiNK-215 tackles the two fundamental barriers: the physical stroma that blocks immune entry and the dysfunctional immune circuitry inside the tumor. Specifically,

Dismantles the protective stromal barrier and selectively eliminates FAP+ cancer-associated fibroblasts, clearing the path for robust immune infiltration.

and selectively eliminates FAP+ cancer-associated fibroblasts, clearing the path for robust immune infiltration. Reprograms the immune landscape in preclinical models of refractory lung and MSS colon cancer liver metastases, MiNK-215: Remodeled the tumor microenvironment Activated dendritic cells and antigen-presentation pathways Re-polarized macrophages to pro-inflammatory, cancer killing state Enabled deep infiltration of tumor-specific T cells

in preclinical models of refractory lung and MSS colon cancer liver metastases, MiNK-215:

As an “off-the-shelf” therapy, MiNK-215 can be manufactured at scale and delivered on demand—offering a new therapeutic strategy for patients with solid tumors that have long been unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors and other immune-based treatments.

“The findings published today underscore the real potential of MiNK-215 to reshape how we treat solid tumors that have resisted immunotherapy for decades. By dismantling the fibroblast barriers that shield these cancers and activating multiple arms of the immune system, MiNK-215 goes beyond traditional checkpoint approaches. As an allogeneic, off-the-shelf therapy, it represents a meaningful step toward delivering scalable, immediate immune engagement for patients who currently have few effective options,” said Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK’s proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, AgenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

About MiNK-215

