Five Star Bank’s CEO James Beckwith named Sacramentan of the Year

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, today announced its President and CEO James Beckwith has earned the distinction of Sacramentan of the Year from the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

The prestigious Sacramentan of the Year award honors an individual whose lifetime of service has made a lasting impact on the well-being and vitality of the Capital Region, which Beckwith has been committed to for over 20 years with Five Star Bank.

Under Beckwith’s leadership, the bank’s impact has been meaningful and profound, leading to Five Star Bank earning exceptional recognition including Sacramento Business Journal’s Corporate Champion of the Year award which recognized the bank’s community impact, and Greater Sacramento Economic Council's Sustainability Award which recognized the bank’s support of industry growth in the Greater Sacramento region. Beckwith has personally been recognized as a Sacramento Business Journal Most Admired CEO. He has also received the Vistage Leadership award, the UCP Humanitarian of the Year award, and Growth Factory’s Best of the Backyard award. In 2024 and 2025, he was listed on Sacramento Business Journal’s Power 100 List.

In the Greater Sacramento Region, Beckwith has provided significant support to non-profit organizations and those they serve including Saint John’s Program for Real Change, Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps, and many others. Beckwith is actively involved in the Capital Region through the bank’s investment in numerous schools and universities, such as Cristo Rey High School and Capital College & Career Academy, which support and inspire the next generation of leaders. As an advocate of economic development and the advancement of others, Beckwith serves on the boards of several organizations including the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, California Bankers Association, the Sacramento State University College of Business Advisory Council, and the California Chamber of Commerce.

In 2024, Beckwith led Five Star Bank’s expansion into San Francisco’s Financial District, bringing the bank’s high-tech and high-touch business banking services to entrepreneurs and community leaders. He then led the bank’s expansion into Walnut Creek in 2025.

Beckwith will be honored at the Chamber’s 131st Annual Dinner & Business Awards on January 23, 2026. Since its inception in 1895, this signature event is the chamber’s longest running event where hundreds of businesses, community stakeholders, and members gather to recognize the changemakers whose vision, service, and entrepreneurial spirit continue to drive the Capital Region forward.

“I am deeply honored to be named Sacramentan of the Year,” said Beckwith. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering support I have received throughout my career and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has played a role in my success. This honor is the culmination of many years of working with other leaders in our region, our board of directors, and our employees who share my commitment to elevating our communities and investing in the next generation. It is our responsibility to act as champions for our clients and advocates for the communities we serve. I look forward to continuing this work for many years to come.”

Under Beckwith’s leadership, Five Star Bank has been recognized with numerous national awards and rankings, including recently being named among S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Top 3 Best-Performing Community Banks in the nation (with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion). The bank was also awarded the prestigious 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup and was among Piper Sandler's 2023 and 2024 Sm-All Stars. In 2025, Five Star Bank was ranked #4 on the list of best U.S. banks with assets less than $5 billion by Bank Director Magazine’s RankingBanking and ranked #13 on the top 15 U.S. banks of all asset sizes by Bank Director Magazine’s RankingBanking.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has nine branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

