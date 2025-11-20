Medx Holdings Posts Strong Q3 Momentum and Reinforces Its Foundation Ahead of 2026 Expansion

Austin Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LazyDaze Posts Strong Q3 Momentum and Reinforces Its Foundation Ahead of 2026 Expansion

Disciplined growth, strengthened operations, and a cannabis model built for real regulation – not loopholes.

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), parent company of LazyDaze + Coffeeshop, today announced strong third-quarter results marked by significant revenue growth, a return to operating profitability, and continued expansion of its national franchise footprint. The company also outlined key operational and strategic initiatives designed to reinforce the foundation of its business ahead of major growth planned for 2026.

Record Quarter, Strong Fundamentals

LazyDaze reported Q3 revenue of $568,177, more than doubling year-over-year, with nine-month revenue of $1.29 million, up over 130% from the prior year. The business also achieved positive operating income for both the quarter and year-to-date, underscoring a strengthening core model built on hybrid coffee, cannabis, and lifestyle retail.

“Q3 shows what happens when the fundamentals of our business line up,” said Hans Enriquez, Founder & CEO of LazyDaze. “Solid revenue, stronger margins, and the right kind of growth – the kind that’s real, repeatable, and rooted in culture.”

Built for Regulation, Not Loopholes

Recent federal actions affecting hemp-derived THC have reshaped the broader cannabis-adjacent market, exposing operators whose business models relied on regulatory gaps. LazyDaze emphasized that its framework was designed differently from day one – built for regulated cannabis environments, not loopholes.

“Regulations change. Trends shift. Shortcuts fade,” Enriquez added. “LazyDaze was built on real cannabis values, real community, and real customer experience. That’s why we’re still standing strong – and why we’ll be standing years from now.”

Strengthening the Foundation for Scale

Throughout Q3 and into Q4, the company executed a discipline-first strategy to reinforce operational infrastructure. Key initiatives included:

Enhancing financial controls and vendor oversight



Strengthening franchise support and corporate-to-store communication



Upgrading internal systems to improve transparency, reporting, and performance



Tightening operational processes across retail, training, and compliance

These measures establish a scalable foundation for sustainable, long-term expansion rather than rapid, fragile growth.

Franchise Growth: Five New Markets Signed

LazyDaze recently signed five new franchise agreements, expanding its footprint into:

Houston, Texas



San Marcos, Texas



Three additional locations in Maryland





Additionally, the company continues forward movement on its Las Vegas flagship store, a company-owned location designed to serve as a brand beacon in one of the nation’s most active cannabis and hospitality markets.

These commitments, combined with growing franchise interest across multiple states, form the backbone of LazyDaze’s 2026 expansion plan, focused on disciplined, replicable growth in strategic markets.

Looking Ahead

“We’re not trying to be the fastest company in cannabis , we’re building the one that lasts,” said Enriquez. “Q3 proved that our model works. Now we’re tightening our systems, supporting our franchisees at a higher level, and preparing for a major step forward in 2026.”

LazyDaze + Coffeeshop remains focused on expanding its national footprint, strengthening internal operations, and delivering authentic cannabis-culture experiences that blend hospitality, community, and high-margin product lines.

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH)

MedX Holdings is building a portfolio for cannabis retail, hospitality, and technology through its subsidiaries, including Dazed Inc., Smart Brand Digital, and LazyDaze + Coffeeshop. The company focuses on franchise development, cannabis/hemp retail innovation, and regulatory-compliant technology solutions for the industry.

