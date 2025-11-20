Los Angeles Influence Investigates. Bisnow’s Reporting Has Become a Danger to the Real Estate Industry

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commercial real estate, information is everything. Accuracy drives decisions, moves capital, affects valuations, and shapes public understanding. That’s why it is deeply concerning when a publication that positions itself as a leading source for real estate news appears to publish work that, in our view, is incomplete, potentially confusing, or open to misinterpretation. Please see the supplemental report here for additional context.



A recent example is an article by Managing Editor Ethan Rothstein titled, “Related, Oxford Sell Hudson Yards Equinox Hotel For $541M.” In our opinion, this piece illustrates how key details can be lost or obscured in coverage, and how that may unintentionally shape market perception.



This is not an isolated concern.



It reflects what appears to be a recurring pattern of issues that merit closer scrutiny.



A Headline That Risks Misinterpretation



Rothstein’s headline states that the Equinox Hotel “sold for $541M.”



Standing alone, that framing can reasonably be read to mean the hotel itself sold for that amount.



Based on public records and transaction details, our understanding is different:



A 38-story mixed-use commercial condominium interest — including office space, retail, a fitness club, and the hotel component — was sold for approximately $541 million. The hotel is just one part of a larger asset.



Many other outlets have emphasized the broader mixed-use, commercial condo nature of the transaction. In our view, Bisnow’s headline and framing could lead readers to conclude that the hotel itself traded at $541 million, which may distort perceptions of the hotel’s standalone value and the nature of the asset.



This is not a matter of editorial “spin” or nuance alone.



It goes to how the underlying transaction is described and understood.



Points of Concern: A Breakdown



Our concerns are not limited to the headline. Several aspects of the article, taken together, create what we believe is an incomplete or potentially misleading picture of the transaction:



1. Asset Description



The article appears to treat the deal primarily as a hotel sale.



However, public information indicates the transaction involved roughly 490,000 SF of mixed-use space — office, retail, the Equinox club, and the hotel.



2. Commercial Condo Structure



The piece does not clearly explain that 35 Hudson Yards is legally condominiumized and that the transaction relates to the commercial condominium interest as a whole, rather than a sale of the hotel business alone. Clarifying this structure would, in our view, materially improve reader understanding.



3. Treatment of Key Components



While occupancy is mentioned, the article does not fully highlight certain major components of the asset, including the presence of Equinox’s corporate headquarters, which is a significant factor in how investors may evaluate the deal.



4. Historical Marketing Context



The article does not address that, according to prior marketing efforts, the hotel component alone was reportedly shopped in 2022 at an approximate value of ~$200M. That history underscores how different a bundled, mixed-use transaction can be from a hotel-only deal and why clear framing matters.



5. Corporate Relationship Characterization



The piece describes Stephen Ross as holding a “minority stake” in Equinox.



Our understanding, based on public information, is that Related Companies owns Equinox and that Ross, as the head of Related, is more closely tied to the brand than a typical passive minority investor. Clarifying that relationship would provide readers with more accurate corporate context.



6. Portfolio Data



The article states that Mori Trust holds nine U.S. investments.



However, according to the buyer’s own public statements, the 35 Hudson Yards acquisition is described as their 12th U.S. real estate investment. If accurate, this discrepancy should be corrected or explained.



7. Tax Abatement Information



The article does not mention that the asset is understood to benefit from a long-term tax abatement through 2039, which is a material factor in valuation and underwriting. While not every detail can fit into a single story, omitting major tax considerations may leave readers with an incomplete picture.



Individually, each of these points might be viewed as an omission or a detail that could have been clearer. Collectively, they create a narrative that, in our view, diverges in important ways from the underlying facts of the transaction.



A Broader Editorial Concern



Our critique is not personal, nor is it intended to question anyone’s motives. However, this is not the first time that observers and independent reviewers have raised concerns about the accuracy or completeness of certain coverage.



In other instances, critics have pointed to what they see as oversimplified descriptions of legal filings, restructurings, or complex disputes. The concern is that the drive to make stories more accessible or compelling may, at times, come at the expense of nuance and precision.



That is a risk for any newsroom — especially one with influence in a specialized market like commercial real estate.



Our goal in raising these issues is not to disparage Bisnow or its staff, but to urge greater care, transparency, and responsiveness when legitimate questions are raised about coverage. In a market where billions of dollars hinge on information, readers deserve reporting that is as clear, complete, and precise as possible.









Mariana Brodsky

CEO

The Capital Link

mariana@thecapitalink.com









