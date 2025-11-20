Newark Symphony Hall Kicks Off Centennial Year with Holidays at the Hall: DJ D-Nice and Jazz Legend Gerald Albright Lead Star-Studded Celebrations

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newark Symphony Hall kicks off a year-long centennial celebration with a slate of holiday programming, including A Merry Club Quarantine (CQ) Christmas Concert featuring DJ D-Nice and an all-star lineup of special guests on December 19, 2025. DJ D-Nice, the iconic architect behind “Club Quarantine,” will headline this holiday dance party, with host Tisha Campbell. They will be joined by special guests NEXT, YG Marley, Kenny Burns, Jaheim, Shirley Jones, Koffee Brown, and more. The doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. Concert tickets are now available at NewarkSymphonyHall.org , starting at $65 per person.

“I’m beyond excited to bring A Merry CQ Christmas to Newark Symphony Hall,” said D-Nice. “There’s nothing like celebrating the season with community, surrounded by love, music, and holiday spirit.”

Before A Merry CQ Christmas concert on December 19th at 6:30 pm, Newark Symphony Hall will host “The Warm Up Holiday Party,” a private, pre-concert reception with special guests. VIP Pre-show tickets for the Warm Up are available starting at $300. This ticketed experience features prime orchestra seating for the main show, swag bags, and complimentary refreshments and cocktails by celebrity Chef Ameer Natson and sponsor, Edmond’s Honor.

“Newark Symphony Hall stands as a historic stage for evolution, music, and culture, celebrating over a century of uplifting the community and creator economy,” said Talia L. Young, President & CEO of Newark Symphony Hall. “D-Nice is the ideal artist to launch our centennial celebrations; he’s a global icon who effortlessly connects music and people across generations. Club Quarantine brought us together during the pandemic when we needed community the most, and now, we need it again. CQ Christmas unites people around music and community, and that’s what our Holidays at the Hall programming is all about.”

Friends of NSH Presents: An Evening of Smooth Jazz

Holidays at the Hall will also feature an unforgettable evening of jazz with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright and his band. They will perform on Saturday, December 6, at Newark Symphony Hall’s Terrace Ballroom. The doors open at 6:00 pm, and showtime starts at 7:00 pm. With his signature sound and high-energy performances, Albright has captivated audiences worldwide—sharing the stage with icons like Anita Baker, Quincy Jones, and Whitney Houston, and topping the Billboard Jazz charts with multiple No. 1 albums.

“Gerald Albright will bring his extraordinary talent and vibrant legacy in contemporary jazz to Newark Symphony Hall for the holiday season,” said Talia L. Young. “His live performance promises to be a spirited celebration of music and soul, reflecting the creative artistry that has long defined our stage.”

Newark Symphony Hall’s Holiday Food Drive & Black Santa’s Workshop

The Holidays at the Hall seasonal shows and programming are part of a broader year-long celebration of Newark Symphony Hall’s 100th anniversary, as the city’s first stage for arts and culture.

In the spirit of giving, during December, all guests of Holidays at the Hall performances are invited to bring non-perishable food items for Newark Symphony Hall’s Holiday Food Drive , benefiting food justice projects at Clinton Hill Community Action .

, benefiting food justice projects at . A holiday programming spotlight includes Black Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bring the whole family for photos with Santa and to participate in children’s holiday activities at Newark Symphony Hall.





For program details about programming and tickets, please visit www.NewarkSymphonyHall.org and follow @NewarkSymphonyHall on social media.

Founded in 1925, Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) has been a cornerstone of the arts, culture, and community for over a century. One of New Jersey’s most historic performing arts venues and the state’s largest Black-led arts institution, NSH continues to honor its legacy while advancing a bold vision for the future of creativity. The 200,000-square-foot historic landmark continues to shape the cultural and economic landscape through world-class performances, cultural programming, and workforce development initiatives. NSH remains dedicated to inspiring audiences of all ages and creating meaningful pathways for artists and residents across the Greater Newark region. For more information, visit NewarkSymphonyHall.org

