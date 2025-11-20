Friedrich’s Floating Air™ Ductless Mini Split and Kühl® Inverter Heat Pump Lines Selected as Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winners

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedrich Air Conditioning , the leading manufacturer of premium room air conditioners, announced today that its Floating Air™ Ductless Mini-Split and Kühl® Inverter Heat Pump lines have been named winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Home Reno Awards . Following a rigorous evaluation process by engineers, product experts, and consumer testers, Friedrich continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading innovator in energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions, setting the standard for home comfort through durable, high-quality HVAC design.

Across Select, Pro, and Pro X series, Friedrich’s Floating Air™ line leverages the brand’s legacy of precision engineering and innovation to deliver high-performance ductless solutions. Designed to meet the needs of a wide range of residential and light commercial applications, the line includes both single and multi-zone systems. Powered with a Precision Inverter® compressor for fast ramp-up, homeowners will benefit from consistent heating and cooling, alongside long-term energy and cost savings, ensuring reliable performance and comfort year after year.

Backed by a legacy of industry firsts, the Kühl® and Kühl®+ lines represent the evolution in connected room air conditioning. As the first to introduce heat pump technology and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for room air conditioners, Friedrich continues to lead with solutions that redefine durability, efficiency, and smart control. Featuring Precision Inverter® and Soft-Start™ technology for quiet, efficient operation without energy spikes at startup, Kühl offers a smarter, more sustainable alternative to traditional units in a sleek, commercial-grade package. With smart home integration, ENERGY STAR® certification across most models, and special units earning ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2025, Kühl sets a new benchmark for durable, connected, and energy-saving comfort.

“With a long-standing history of innovation dating back to 1883, Friedrich has continuously set new standards in room air solutions for homeowners and businesses alike,” said TJ Wheeler, senior director of Friedrich. “We value organizations like Good Housekeeping that put our products to the test, connecting Friedrich’s expertise with both industry professionals and consumers. Being recognized for the second consecutive year reinforces the quality, efficiency, sustainability, and durability that lies at the heart of every Friedrich product.”

