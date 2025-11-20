PRGO Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) securities between February 27, 2024 and November 4, 2025. Perrigo provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions in the U.S., Europe, and internationally.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Misled Investors Regarding the Value of its Infant Formula Business

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company’s outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company’s infant formula business; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 5, 2025, Perrigo announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. The press release revealed that Perrigo had slashed its fiscal year 2025 outlook "due primarily to infant formula industry dynamics." The same day, Perrigo issued a press release, announcing the Company “is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business.” The press release revealed Perrigo is “reassessing the Company’s previously announced investment in this business of $240 million” and that the infant formula business had become “less strategic.” On this news, Perrigo’s stock price fell $5.09, or 25.2%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Perrigo Corporation plc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their information with the court by January 16, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

