AWA Debuts Trading Showdown Featuring Live Strategy Execution and Global Community Involvement

Denver, Colorado, USA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Wealth Advisors (AWA), a provider of global wealth management services, has announced the launch of its annual investment event, the "$10 Billion Fund Showdown." Structured as a professional investment competition, the initiative integrates institutional-level research, investment education, and global user participation. The event is intended to highlight data-driven, strategy-oriented asset management practices through a transparent and educational format.

Since its establishment in 2013, AWA has been committed to reshaping the traditional wealth management model through advanced technology. By leveraging artificial intelligence, big-data analytics and multi-asset allocation frameworks, the company has built a global wealth-management ecosystem serving individuals, families and institutional clients.

As of 2025, AWA’s assets under management (AUM) have exceeded $55 billion, and the company has formally submitted its IPO application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with plans to list on the Nasdaq in May 2026.

A World-Class Stage for Top-Tier Fund Managers

The $10 Billion Fund Showdown brings together two renowned asset managers with distinct investment philosophies:

Mark Thomas — A veteran institutional investor known for long-term, value-driven allocation

William Jones — A technical-trend strategist specializing in tactical and momentum-based strategies

The competition includes both theoretical strategy presentations and live-trading phases, with participants evaluated on:

Return Performance Risk Management Capabilities Global Judge Support Score

A New Standard: Professional, Educational & Highly Interactive

The competition framework includes strategy showcases, real-market execution, expert evaluation, and global community participation. It highlights three core objectives:

Enhancing Transparency in Wealth Management: All strategy insights, performance updates and scoring mechanisms are disclosed publicly, offering investors unprecedented visibility. Elevating the Professionalism of Global Investing: Participants analyze global macro trends, sector opportunities, allocation models and risk methodologies. Bringing Investors Into the Process: Global investors can register as event judges, vote, complete interactive tasks and track performance dynamically.

A Strategic Initiative Supporting AWA’s Future Market Expansion

AWA notes that the $10 Billion Fund Showdown is a critical component of its global expansion and pre-IPO strategy. It supports AWA’s vision through:

Demonstrating Investment Research Strength

Building a Global Community

Strengthening Global Brand Visibility

About Associated Wealth Advisors (AWA)

Associated Wealth Advisors (AWA) is a global intelligent wealth-management institution founded in 2013. Using AI, big data and multi-asset allocation models, AWA delivers comprehensive wealth solutions for individuals, families and enterprises worldwide.

With more than $55 billion in assets under management, AWA is built on transparency, professionalism and research-driven investing. The company has submitted an IPO application to the U.S. SEC and aims to list on Nasdaq in 2026.

For more information, users can visit: https://associatedwealth.com/



Contact

Associated Wealth Advisors (AWA)

mail@associatedwealth.com

Attachment