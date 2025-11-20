SNPS INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Synopsys

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered In Synopsys To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS) and reminds investors of the December 30, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the extent to which the Company’s increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business; (2) that, as a result, “certain road map and resource decisions” were unlikely to “yield their intended results;” (3) that the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing the Company’s “IP business underperformed expectations.” The Company reported quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for third quarter 2024. Moreover, the Company reported its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year. Finally, management provided guidance which implied that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025.

On this news, Synopsys’s stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Synopsys’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

