JLab Tips Off Basketball Season with New NIL Playmaker Roster Featuring Top Men’s and Woman’s College Programs

San Diego, Calif, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, leading personal technology and audio brand, today announced its next edition of JLab Playmakers at top college basketball programs, including Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Indiana, Ohio State, San Diego State University (SDSU), St. John’s, and TCU. Throughout the season, Playmakers will be featured across marketing campaigns and showcase a variety of JLab products. Additionally, JLab will continue its “From The Lab To the Court” content series with its new NIL roster, including the most exciting names in men’s and women’s college basketball.

JLab’s 2025-2026 College Basketball Playmakers

As basketball season tips off, the campaign will showcase the newest members of JLab’s athlete roster, featuring the latest JLab headphones, earbuds, and speakers in locker and weight rooms, along with athletes wearing JLab headphones as they arrive for games, travel, and train. The 2025-2026 athletes, dubbed “JLab Playmakers,” include:

Meleek Thomas, Men’s Basketball, University of Arkansas

Caleb Foster, Men’s Basketball, Duke University

Riley Nelson, Women’s Basketball, Duke University

Boogie Fland, Men’s Basketball, University of Florida

Teryn Gardner, Women’s Basketball, Gonzaga University

Jalen Warley, Men’s Basketball, Gonzaga University

Chloe Spreen, Women’s Basketball, Indiana University

Chance Gray, Women’s Basketball, The Ohio State University

Bruce Thornton, Men’s Basketball, The Ohio State University

Naomi Panganiban, Women’s Basketball, San Diego State University

Tae Simmons, Men’s Basketball, San Diego State University

Bryce Hopkins, Men’s Basketball, St. John’s University

Beautiful Waheed, Women’s Basketball, St. John’s University

Maddie Scherr, Women’s Basketball, TCU

The campaign kicks off today, and fans can follow these athletes’ journeys all season on the JLab Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts, as well as JLab Playmakers’ social media accounts.

“College basketball fans love connecting with their favorite teams and players, and we’re excited to deepen the connection by continuing to showcase our men's and women's college basketball stars and how JLab powers their lives on and off the court,” said Terra Teat, Chief Marketing Officer, JLab. “College basketball is a high-impact stage where JLab can effectively celebrate these incredible men and women, their sport, and tell the JLab story in one campaign.”

Launched in February 2024, JLab’s College Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Program supports student-athletes in reaching their athletic and academic goals. JLab teamed up with Learfield and JMI Sports to secure intellectual property (IP) rights for the nine universities reflected in the campaign. Learfield facilitated IP rights for Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Indiana, Ohio State, St. John’s, and TCU, and the Learfield Studios team also supported the campaign by capturing on-campus content at Arkansas and St. John’s. In addition, JLab leveraged Learfield’s Compass technology, which specializes in NIL relationships and facilitating deal transactions with student athletes. JMI Sports, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for SDSU Athletics, worked directly with JLab to secure IP rights for SDSU.

“This next phase of JLab’s Playmakers program reflects how brands can scale innovative NIL partnerships across multiple sports to drive impact year-round,” said Shawn Hegan, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships at Learfield. “Working alongside JLab, we’re proud to help bring this vision to life, uniting iconic men’s and women’s basketball programs, student-athletes, and fans through cutting-edge audio technology and dynamic storytelling.”

For more information about JLab's college sports program and to see the full roster of JLab Playmakers, please visit jlab.com/pages/college-sports.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

###

Attachment