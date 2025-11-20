Deadline Alert: Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming January 9, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLX) securities between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) “seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company’s disclosures regarding the development of the Company’s prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.”

On this news, Telix’s stock price fell $1.70, or 10.4%, to close at $14.58 per share on July 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 28, 2025, Telix announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for TLX250-CDx (Zircaix®1, 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab), stating that the CRL “identifies deficiencies relating to the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) package” and that the FDA has “requested additional data to establish comparability between the drug product used in the ZIRCON Phase 3 clinical trial and the scaled-up manufacturing process intended for commercial use.”

On this news, Telix’s stock price fell $1.95, or 16.1%, to close at $10.15 per share on August 28, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materially overstated the quality of Telix’s supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Telix securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 9, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

