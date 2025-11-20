Virtu Financial Recognized Across Multiple Categories at the 2025 Leaders in Trading Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, is proud to announce that Virtu Financial received recognition in seven categories at the 2025 TRADE Awards in New York and London.

Virtu Financial was honored in London with TCA Provider of the Year and Best Dark Pool Capabilities, and in New York with Best Customer Support & Consulting. Virtu Triton, the company's comprehensive multi-asset execution management system supporting equities, ETFs, futures, options, FX, and fixed income trading across 700+ brokers and venues, achieved recognition with Best Market Access and Best Provider for both UK & Europe and North America.

"Being recognized in both London and New York reflects our commitment to providing high-quality execution technology and client service around the world," said Keith Casuccio, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services, Business Strategy and Sales. "We're proud of our Algos, Analytics and Triton teams for this recognition, their hard work and dedication continue to drive excellence across our trading solutions.”

Virtu extends its appreciation to all nominees for their continued excellence and contributions to both the firm and the broader financial community.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

