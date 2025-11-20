Orobit Secures Global Distribution: Stables Becomes Exclusive Fiat Gateway Across 150+ Countries

Carlsbad, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stables Money® (“Stables”), the global digital-dollar app and fiat/stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with Orobit.ai (“Orobit”), the smart-contract layer bringing programmability to Bitcoin through SCL technology. Under this agreement, Stables will serve as the exclusive fiat on-ramp and off-ramp provider for the entire Orobit ecosystem—enabling seamless conversions between fiat currency, stablecoins, and crypto assets across all Orobit-powered applications.

 What the Partnership Means

• Stables becomes the dedicated gateway for all fiat inflows and outflows across Orobit, supporting bank transfers, stablecoins, and global payment rails.

• Orobit gains a fully integrated, regulated fiat corridor to support developers, users, enterprises, and governments adopting Bitcoin-programmable applications.

• This dramatically reduces friction for onboarding and liquidity, allowing Orobit’s XRB token and smart-contract tools to scale into mainstream financial and commercial environments.

• With Stables’ multi-currency support and presence in 150+ countries, the partnership establishes a unified financial bridge for the entire ecosystem.

Strategic Highlights

• Stables supports a broad range of international fiat currencies and USD-based stablecoins, making it an ideal partner for Orobit’s worldwide expansion goals.

• Orobit’s recent achievement of surpassing a $1B fully diluted valuation (FDV) underscores the rapidly accelerating growth of its Bitcoin-native smart-contract layer.

• The announcement was first revealed publicly by Paul Dando on the Paul Barron Network, marking a significant milestone in expanding ecosystem access and usability.

Quote from Orobit

“This partnership removes one of the biggest barriers to mainstream adoption,” said Paul Dando, Co-Founder & Head of Engineering at Orobit. “By bringing Stables in as our exclusive fiat on- and off-ramp, we’re giving users around the world a simple, regulated way to move between local currency, stablecoins, and the Orobit ecosystem. It’s a major step forward for real-world utility on Bitcoin and a core piece of our strategy as we scale globally.”

About Stables Money®

Stables Money is a global digital-dollar money app enabling users to hold and spend USD-backed stablecoins, top up via bank transfer or crypto, and transact across borders with ease. Stables bridges traditional finance with blockchain-native money movement to support consumers, businesses, and global commerce.

About OroBit.ai

Orobit.ai is the first programmable smart-contract layer engineered to inherit Bitcoin’s unmatched security and decentralization. Through its XRB token and developer-ready framework, Orobit powers identity ecosystems, naming architecture, authentication layers, and enterprise-grade Web3 infrastructure for users, institutions, and governments.

