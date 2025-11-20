PRMB INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Primo Brands

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Primo Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities: (a) the common stock of Primo Water between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, inclusive, and/or (b) the common stock of Primo Brands between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025, inclusive (collectively, the “Class Period”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Primo Brands Corporation (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRMB) and reminds investors of the January 12, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the merger between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands, including facts regarding the progress of the merger integration. Defendants issued a series of materially false and misleading statements that led investors to believe the merger would accelerate growth, generate transformative operational efficiencies, achieve meaningful synergies, and deliver strong financial results, and that the merger integration was proceeding “flawlessly.”

Investors began to uncover problems at Primo Brands on August 7, 2025, when the company reported its Q2 2025 earnings and disclosed that its merger had caused disruptions in product supply, delivery, and service. Following this revelation, the company’s stock price fell $2.41 or about 9%, dropping from $26.41 on August 6, 2025 to $24.00 on August 7, 2025.

The full extent of the issues became apparent on November 6, 2025, when Primo Brands sharply reduced its full-year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance and announced the replacement of CEO Rietbroek. During a conference call that day, new CEO Eric Foss acknowledged that the company had moved “too far too fast” with integration efforts, leading to warehouse closures, route realignment problems, customer service issues, and technology-related integration failures.

After this disclosure, the stock dropped $8.20 or 36% over the next two trading sessions, falling from $22.66 on November 5, 2025 to $14.46 on November 7, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Primo Brands’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Primo Brands class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PRMB or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8efe611c-af3a-49a0-8555-328d07292024