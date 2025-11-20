MOODY GARDENS KICKS OFF HOLIDAY IN THE GARDENS FESTIVAL THIS SATURDAY

Galveston, TX, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moody Gardens on Galveston Island is officially flipping the switch on the Holiday in the Gardens Festival, opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, and running through Jan. 3, 2026. Guests can step into a world of sparkling lights, frosty art, and festive experiences for the whole family.

At the center of the festival is ICE LAND: Christmas Around the World, the largest indoor ice sculpture attraction in the U.S. Thirty master carvers from Harbin, China, spent just 37 days sculpting two million pounds of ice into iconic global landmarks, from Egypt and Greece to China and France. The centerpiece is a more-than-two-story-tall Eiffel Tower ice slide, allowing visitors to swoosh into the season. The ice tent is kept at a crisp nine degrees, and parkas are provided, creating a memorable and chilly adventure.

The festival also features:

Holiday Lights — a mile-long trail of more than two million lights choreographed to music

— a mile-long trail of more than two million lights choreographed to music Outdoor ice skating and the Arctic Slide

Holiday films in 3D and 4D , including Scrooge 4D and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D

, including and Holiday train rides, festive treats, shopping, and extended evening hours

Brand-New Stage Show

Holiday Fantasy: North Pole’s Got Talent runs Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, featuring aerialists, acrobats, fire dancers, and musical performances, hosted by fan favorites Walter and Holly. Evening performances include a full holiday buffet, while matinees include show admission and access to Holiday Lights.

Festive Dining

Moody Gardens offers seasonal dining experiences year-round. During the festival, guests can enjoy the nightly Holiday in the Gardens Buffet, Breakfast with Santa, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve buffets, Christmas Day brunch, and special menus at Shearn’s Seafood & Prime Steaks.

Make It a Holiday Getaway

Extend the celebration with a Moody Gardens Hotel stay, featuring packages with access to ICE LAND, Holiday Lights, and other attractions. Some packages include Holiday Fantasy tickets, penguin encounters, cookie decorating, and kid-friendly activities, perfect for families or couples.

Tickets and Pricing

Holiday Lights: Adults (13–64) $29; children and seniors (4–12 and 65+) $25

Adults (13–64) $29; children and seniors (4–12 and 65+) $25 ICE LAND: Adults $35; children and seniors $29

Adults $35; children and seniors $29 Evening passes (multiple attractions): Adults $60; children and seniors $45

Tickets are available online or at the gate, with some experiences requiring date- and time-specific reservations.

Media Resources

High-resolution photos and b-roll for the Holiday in the Gardens Festival and ICE LAND: Christmas Around the World are available for download:

https://spaces.hightail.com/space/bmRlYzYDto