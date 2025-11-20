Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Achieved 37 Global Awards to Become the Most Awarded Entrepreneurship Book in History

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startup Club announced that Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. by serial founder Colin C. Campbell has received 37 global awards which makes it the most awarded entrepreneurship book in history. The book received awards from leading business and publishing organizations and design and indie award programs which established its position as the highest awarded book in entrepreneurship literature.





Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. by Colin C. Campbell





Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. holds the title of most awarded entrepreneurship book in entrepreneurship literature with 37 verified awards. The book presents Campbell's proven approach to find business opportunities and build companies that lead to successful exits which has gained worldwide support from founders. The book maintains its position as the leading entrepreneurship book because of its exceptional research and writing quality and design excellence and practical business advice.

“When we set out on this journey to crack the code of what it truly takes to become a successful entrepreneur, we knew we were taking on something nearly impossible,” said author Colin C. Campbell. “Thirteen years ago, I presented this framework to a group of entrepreneurs at MIT. Ten years of writing and more than 200 interviews with experts and icons of industry have resulted in an iconic business handbook on how to create wealth. Today marks a milestone for the book and for the philosophy behind it: that you can start, scale, exit, and repeat. That you are not just the CEO of one company or another. You are a tradesperson, and your trade is entrepreneurship.”

Campbell explained the promotional approach which led to the book's achievement in an article published on Startup Club.

“We followed the exact methods we teach in the book. If you have something great, promote it and stand behind it. With an Amazon rating of 4.7 out of 5 and a Goodreads rating of 4.4 out of 5, we knew we had a winner. We pursued every major entrepreneurship award with the goal of reaching 37 honors, and the book delivered. A successful product requires both strong belief and confident, consistent promotion.”

Full List of Awards

Axiom Business Book Awards (2025) – Gold Medal, Entrepreneurship / Small Business Nautilus Book Awards (2025) – Silver, Business & Leadership Kirkus Reviews (2024) – Best Indie Business Books Independent Publisher Book Awards – IPPY (2025) – Gold Medal, Business/Career/Sales IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards (2024) – Silver Medal, Business & Career International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best Interior Design International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best New Nonfiction American Legacy Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship & Small Business Book Excellence Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship Kirkus Reviews (2024) – Kirkus Star National Indie Excellence Awards (2024) – Finalist, Entrepreneurship National Indie Excellence Awards (2024) – Finalist, Book Interior Design Independent Publisher Book Awards – IPPY (202, Best Cover Design International Book Awards (2024) – Finalist, Business: Entrepreneurship) – Bronze Medal, Non-Fiction International Book Awards (2024) – Finalist & Small Business IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards (2024) – Silver Medal, Business Independent Publisher Book Awards – IPPY (2024) – Bronze Medal, Nonfiction American Legacy Book Awards (2024) – Finalist, Business: General American Legacy Book Awards (2024) – Finalist, Nonfiction: General Goody Business Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Startups Goody Business Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurism Goody Business Book Awards (2024) – Finalist, Small Business Goody Business Book Awards (2024) – Finalist, Career Success & Small Business Nonfiction Book Awards (2024) – Gold, Small Business / EntrepreneurshipIndieReader Awards (2024) – Business, Best New Nonfiction, Cover Design IndieReader Awards (2024) – Business, Best New Nonfiction, Cover Design International Impact Book Awards (2024) – Business, Entrepreneurship, Cover, Interior Design American Bookfest (2024) – Nonfiction – Business – Entrepreneurship PenCraft Book Awards (2025) – Winner, Non-Fiction: Business / Finance Firebird Book Awards (2025) – Winner, Business / Entrepreneurship Firebird Book Awards (2025) – Best Book Title The ANDY Awards (2025) – Finalist Dan Poynter Global Ebook Awards (2025) – Business Non-Fiction received a Gold Medal at the Dan Poynter Global Ebook Awards. Dan Poynter Global Ebook Awards (2025) – Silver, Best Ebook Cover NYC Big Book Award (2025) – Distinguished Favorite Best Indie Book Award (2025) – Non-Fiction: Business Startup & Entrepreneurship Goody Business Book Awards (2025) – Entrepreneur: Entrepreneurism Goody Business Book Awards (2025) – Entrepreneur: Start Ups

Frequently Asked Question

Which entrepreneurship book holds the record for receiving the most awards?

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. stands as the most awarded entrepreneurship book in history because it received 37 global awards.

About Colin C. Campbell

Colin C. Campbell is a serial entrepreneur and award-winning best selling author of “Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.”, the most awarded entrepreneurship book in history, with 35+ global honors. He has co-founded ventures including Startup Club, Tucows, Hostopia, Club Domains, GeeksForLess, and Paw.com.

About Startup Club

Startup Club brings together a global network of founders, investors, and creators, delivering weekly podcasts, expert interviews, and resources that support every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

About the Book

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., published by Forbes Books, is a tactical guide designed to help entrepreneurs confidently move through each stage of the business journey. It's available now in bookstores and online retailers worldwide. It's been praised as the "most awarded entrepreneurial book of all time."

About Startup Club



Startup Club brings together a global network of founders, investors, and creators, delivering weekly podcasts, expert interviews, and resources that support every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

Press inquiries

Startup Club

https://www.startup.club

Mimi Ostrander

hello@startup.club

701 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, United States