Toll Brothers Announces Venado Valley Community in Carson City, Nevada is Now 50% Sold

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its latest Reno-area new home community, Venado Valley in Carson City, Nevada, is now over 50% sold. In addition to its offering of built-to-order single-family homes, the community also has a limited number of move-in ready homes available for home shoppers who want to move into their new home before the holidays. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model home are open daily at 1693 Venado Valley Circle in Carson City.

Venado Valley is a private enclave offering new single-family homes in a tranquil setting with beautiful mountain views. Home shoppers can select from spacious, single-story floor plans ranging from 2,129 to 2,337+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 3-car garages. The community features distinct modern craftsman, mountain modern, and modern ranch architecture, providing charm and elegance to each home design. Exceptional features include soaring ceilings, well-appointed kitchens, front porches, and covered patios. Toll Brothers homes in Venado Valley are priced from the upper $600,000s.





"We’ve had a tremendous response to our Venado Valley community, and home shoppers currently have a unique opportunity to purchase a beautiful move-in ready home in time for the holidays," said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "Venado Valley offers tranquil small-town living in a convenient location combined with the quality craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for. Home shoppers also appreciate the exceptional access to nearby shops, restaurants, and outdoor recreation, all within minutes to Carson City's historic downtown."

Venado Valley has new home options for every timeline, including move-in ready and quick move-in homes that are crafted with a curated selection of premium fixtures, finishes, and flooring from Toll Brothers’ exclusive Designer Appointed Collections.

Toll Brothers customers can also experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Venado Valley by Toll Brothers, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9786705-ab7b-4775-a928-b9c9c1aaad1c

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)