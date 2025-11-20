Backyard Discovery Brings Decades of Outdoor Living Expertise into the Wellness Space with a Full Line of Premium Infrared and Traditional Saunas; Setting a New Standard for Quality and Performance

PITTSBURG, Kan., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery , the leader in backyard living products, is redefining at-home wellness with the launch of four new collections of saunas—three traditional and one infrared—each engineered to outperform and outlast most standard home saunas.

Built with meticulous attention to detail and decades of outdoor structure expertise, Backyard Discovery’s saunas deliver superior heat performance, comfort, and craftsmanship. Every model comes ready-to-assemble with no hidden costs or add-ons, setting a new benchmark for reliability and convenience in the sauna category. In addition, Backyard Discovery saunas are also HSA/FSA Eligible with quick and easy payment processing.

Engineered for Superior Performance

Unlike many consumer home saunas, Backyard Discovery’s designs focus on heat retention, efficiency, and durability:

With thicker walls, doors, tempered glass and higher quality heaters—Backyard Discovery saunas heat up faster and retain the heat for longer than most home saunas on the market.

The traditional models come standard with a 9kW stone heater, unlike other brands that add on a premium charge.

Every sauna includes a 5-year comprehensive warranty that covers everything—from the heater to the woodwork—because true peace of mind shouldn’t be an upgrade.

Each unit ships as a complete, ready-to-assemble kit—no additional purchases or surprises.

And if questions arise, customers can count on real, live human support to help guide them through setup, maintenance, or routine care.





The Four New Sauna Collections Include:

Rylan Infrared Indoor Sauna Collection

Tailored for interior wellness spaces, the Rylan line features more, high heating panels for 20 percent faster heat up times. Backyard Discovery’s commitment to quality and safety ensures consistently low EMF levels—so you can fully unwind, worry-free. Also included are chromotherapy lighting, and built-in Bluetooth speakers for a multisensory experience that rejuvenates body and mind.





Inspired by traditional Scandinavian design, the Paxton’s rounded silhouette enhances air circulation for even heat distribution. Dimmable LED lighting and a built-in smart panel enable remote preheating for effortless preparation. Its 9kW stone heater generates smooth, penetrating heat—designed to mirror the spa experience, right at home. Available with or without a porch in 2–4 person and 4–6 person sizes.





A modern architectural take on the classic sauna, the Lennon pairs geometric design with natural cedar and remote smart control. Its 9kW stone heater ensures powerful, steady heat for a true spa-grade experience.





Classic craftsmanship meets elevated performance in the Henley’s double-wall construction and robust heat insulation. Its sloped roof and rich cedar interior offer both form and function for year-round use. Experience full-bodied, enduring warmth with a 9kW stone heater crafted for spa-grade results.









“Backyard Discovery has built its reputation on craftsmanship, trust, and design excellence,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing at Backyard Discovery. “Our saunas are an extension of that promise—combining structural integrity, superior heating performance, and unmatched service to help families create wellness spaces that truly last.”

Models range from $1,999 - $4,999 and are available for pre-order at https://www.backyarddiscovery.com/collections/saunas with select options launching at Sam’s Club in late 2025. For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new sauna collections, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 50 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing premium-quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, greenhouses, and outdoor kitchens for homes across the globe. Their team of master builders and design specialists brings a passion for craftsmanship, innovation, and family connection to every product.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca285f19-6d5a-471b-aa43-af6cc61a1ae1