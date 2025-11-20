NorthStar Moving Opens New Franchise in Newport Beach, California

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, today announced the opening of its newest franchise: NorthStar Moving – Newport Beach, serving Newport Beach and the greater Orange County area.

The new franchise is owned and operated by Danilo Salgueiro, a seasoned operations leader with over two decades of experience in logistics, finance and data-driven management. Danilo’s decision to join the NorthStar Moving family was inspired by his own moving experience with the company.

“When NorthStar Moving handled my family’s move, I watched the things that usually go wrong… not go wrong,” said Salgueiro. “The estimate matched reality, the crew communicated before I had to ask and the last box was placed exactly where it belonged. Talking with the movers, I learned many had been with the company for years, their loyalty spoke volumes about the company’s culture and leadership. That experience convinced me to invest and lead a NorthStar Moving franchise.”

Danilo will bring his operational discipline and leadership to every move, emphasizing trained crews and seamless coordination with clients. The Newport Beach team provides local, interstate and international relocations, as well as professional packing and unpacking services for both residential and commercial clients.

“Danilo’s extensive background in operations and logistics makes him an ideal fit for NorthStar Moving,” said NorthStar Moving CEO & Co-Founder Ram Katalan. “His disciplined approach to planning, communication and accountability aligns well with our mission to elevate the moving experience. We are very fortunate to have Danilo leading our Newport Beach franchise and expanding our eco-luxury services across Orange County.”

“After meeting Co-Founders Ram Katalan and Laura McHolm and learning their mission to exceed clients’ expectations with graceful customer care, I knew this was a team I wanted to grow with. I look up to them as role models and am excited to build on their legacy here in Orange County,” said Salgueiro.

The new location offers residents of Orange County the opportunity to experience NorthStar Moving’s customized, award-winning local, long distance, international and commercial moving services.

For more information about NorthStar Moving Company franchise opportunities visit www.northstarfranchising.com.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times and The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.