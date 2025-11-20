Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. In addition, Inhibikase intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of shares of common stock Inhibikase is offering, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities being sold in the proposed offering are being offered by Inhibikase. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, BofA Securities and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-lead managers for the proposed offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Inhibikase pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-288213) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on June 27, 2025. This proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this proposed offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25 Charlotte, NC 28255- 0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by at email prospectus@cantor.com.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), that arise from aberrant signaling through the Abelson Tyrosine Kinase, and type III receptor tyrosine kinases including platelet derived growth factor receptors and c-KIT. Our lead product candidate is IKT-001, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate, for PAH which is an orphan indication. PAH is a progressive, life-threatening disease characterized by pulmonary vascular remodeling and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance that affects approximately 50,000 Americans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include uncertainties related to market conditions and statements regarding the timing and size of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of securities, the grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares and Inhibikase's ability to complete the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase’s current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to execute clinical trials, including to evaluate IKT-001 as a treatment for PAH, as well as such other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

