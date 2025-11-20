Archrock Publishes its 2024 Annual Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, providing an update on the Company’s sustainability initiatives and performance. The report is based on 2024 data and also includes certain achievements made year-to-date in 2025, underscoring the Company’s culture of continuous improvement.

2024 Sustainability Report Highlights

Exceeded safety goals for Total Recordable Incident Rate and Preventable Vehicle Incident Rate.

Administered over 42,000 total hours of operational and technical training.

Achieved a 7% year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions intensity compared to 2023.

Delivered a 6% year-over-year reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions intensity compared to 2023.

Solidified position as leading electric motor drive compression provider through two acquisitions totaling $1.4 billion since August 2024.

Honored by Methane Mitigation America with 2025 Leading Abatement Strategy Award for commitment to methane reduction and management.





“We are proud to issue our 2024 Sustainability Report which highlights our achievements as we continue our impactful work to compress and help transport abundant, affordable and cleaner natural gas,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is driving meaningful expansion in our revenue and earnings while advancing key objectives in safety, employee programs, technology investment and emissions management ahead of what we believe will be a sustainable upturn in our business.

“This report details the progress we have made in bringing our Methane and NGL Solutions to market. Because every molecule matters, our new venture gas-to-value product ecosystem is engineered to help our customers minimize emissions, enhance safety, retain product values and maximize operational profitability,” concluded Childers.

Archrock’s 2024 Sustainability Report continues to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) midstream and the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD) reporting frameworks.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how Archrock embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA, visit www.archrock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward–looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Archrock. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: Archrock’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future related to Archrock’s sustainability initiatives and potential benefits thereof; Archrock’s expectations regarding future economic, geopolitical and market conditions and trends; Archrock’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth, coverage and leverage reduction strategies, Archrock’s ability to successfully effect those strategies and the expected results therefrom; Archrock’s development and deployment of new technologies and the expected results therefrom; Archrock’s financial and operational outlook; demand and growth opportunities for Archrock’s services; structural and process improvement initiatives, the expected timing thereof, Archrock’s ability to successfully effect those initiatives and the expected results therefrom; the operational and financial synergies provided by Archrock’s size; Archrock’s ability to integrate new products and services into its business and offer them to its customers.

While Archrock believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: challenges, assumptions, and methodological considerations associated with Archrock’s various aspirations and efforts regarding sustainability and emissions management; conditions in the oil and gas industry, including a sustained decrease in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; changes in economic conditions in key operating markets; impacts of world events; the financial condition of Archrock’s customers; the failure of any customer to perform its contractual obligations; changes in safety, health, environmental and other regulations; and the effectiveness of Archrock’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Archrock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and those set forth from time to time in Archrock’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.archrock.com. Except as required by law, Archrock expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine

VP of Investor Relations

281-836-8360

investor.relations@archrock.com