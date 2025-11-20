Class Action Filed Against Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) Seeking Recovery for Investors – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Firefly Aerospace Inc. ("Firefly Aerospace Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLY) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Firefly Aerospace Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FLY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents and defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Firefly Aerospace Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 12, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

