Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Gauzy and Zimmer Biomet and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

On November 14, 2025, Gauzy announced that the Company "will not be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 14 as previously planned." The press release explained that "[t]he reason for the delay is that, during a hearing held on November 13, 2025, the Commercial Court of Lyon, France, ordered the commencement of French law insolvency proceedings ('Redressement Judiciaire') relating to three subsidiaries of Gauzy located in France."





On this news, Gauzy's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 33.58%, to close at $2.67 per share on November 14, 2025.





For more information on the Gauzy investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GAUZ





Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

On November 5, 2025, Zimmer Biomet issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and held an earnings call to discuss the same. Among other items, Zimmer Biomet reported net sales of $2 billion, missing consensus estimates of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet also lowered the top end of its outlook for full-year organic revenue growth, projecting gains of 3.5% to 4%, compared to a previous range of 3.5% to 4.5%. Zimmer Biomet reported weakness in international markets and non-core businesses, while its Chief Executive Officer said that distributor challenged and a cancelation of orders in the Middle East and Eastern Europe also weighed on the Company's results. Analysts also noted lower-than-expected growth in U.S. knee and hip replacement sales, expressing concerns about Zimmer Biomet's operational controls.





On this news, Zimmer Biomet's stock price fell $15.63 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $87.55 per share on November 5, 2025.





For more information on the Zimmer Biomet investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZBH





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com