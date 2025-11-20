Professional Equity Management Completes Dual Acquisition of Premier Multifamily Assets in Georgia Markets

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Equity Management (PEM), a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with over $1.2 billion in multifamily assets, today announced the successful acquisition of a Class A+ and Class A multifamily communities in some of Georgia's fastest-growing markets. The combined investment, representing approximately $175 million in total capitalization, includes EmmaJames, a 280-unit luxury waterfront community in Savannah, and The Series at Riverview Landing, a 270-unit community in the affluent Atlanta suburb of Smyrna.

“These acquisitions exemplify our investment philosophy: securing institutional-quality assets in high-growth markets with strong demographic fundamentals at favorable pricing,” said Paul Mashni, CEO of Professional Equity Management. “Both EmmaJames and The Series represent rare opportunities to acquire newly constructed, premium properties in markets experiencing significant population and employment growth. We're particularly excited about EmmaJames' unparalleled location on the Savannah River waterfront and The Series' position in one of Atlanta's most favorable submarkets on the Chattahoochee River.”

Colson Franse, President of Professional Equity Management, emphasized the operational advantages of both properties: “These are turnkey, institutional-quality assets with superior construction quality and amenity packages that resonate with today's renters. Georgia continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals—robust job growth, favorable demographics, and limited new supply—creating an ideal environment for these properties to perform. Our vertically integrated platform allows us to immediately implement our proven operational strategies and deliver the elevated resident experience that defines the PEM brand.”

EmmaJames: Savannah's Premier Waterfront Community

EmmaJames is a trophy, Class A+ asset completed in 2024 and situated directly on the Savannah River waterfront in downtown Savannah. The six-story luxury community features 280 units with an average size of 1,063 square feet, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with sophisticated finishes including quartz countertops, gas ranges, and brass-finish hardware.

The property's elevated waterfront location provides residents with stunning views of both the Savannah River and historic downtown River Street, while offering direct access to the IGY Savannah Harbor Marina—one of the Southeast's premier marinas featuring 95 berths, including 20 megayacht berths. EmmaJames is also adjacent to the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center and the Savannah Belles Ferry stop, positioning residents just minutes from downtown Savannah's renowned entertainment, dining, and cultural attractions.

Residents enjoy resort-style amenities including a rooftop pool deck, 24/7 fitness center, piano room, art gallery, and a private river park overlooking the Savannah River. EmmaJames also includes nearly 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The Series at Riverview Landing: Atlanta Metro's High-Quality Value

The Series at Riverview Landing is a 270-unit Class A community completed in 2022 in Smyrna, Georgia, an affluent city just outside Atlanta with average household incomes exceeding $150,000 within a one-mile radius. The four-story mid-rise community features units averaging 919 square feet and offers residents resort-style amenities including a rooftop lounge, two-story 24/7 fitness center, resort-style pool, coworking lounge, and expansive dog park.

Convenient access to I-20 and I-285 provides residents with direct connectivity to downtown Atlanta, major employment centers, and premier mixed-use developments including The Battery Atlanta.

Strategic Market Positioning

Both acquisitions align with PEM's core investment strategy of targeting high-quality, cash-flowing assets in Sun Belt markets demonstrating robust population growth, employment diversification, and favorable business climates.

The Savannah market has experienced robust growth, driven by the Port of Savannah—now the third-busiest container port in the United States—which generates over $170 billion in annual economic impact for Georgia. The metro area is also home to major employers including Gulfstream Aerospace (13,000+ employees), and continues to attract new residents drawn by the area's combination of economic opportunity, quality of life, and relatively affordable cost of living compared to other coastal markets.

The Atlanta metro area, where The Series is located, remains among the nation's fastest-growing markets and the eighth-largest metro overall. Smyrna's well-established infrastructure, excellent schools, and proximity to major employment hubs make it particularly attractive to young professionals and families.

Financing and Returns

Both acquisitions were sourced through off-market transactions. PEM secured agency financing for both properties with favorable fixed-rate terms. The acquisitions are projected to deliver attractive returns, supported by the properties' solid operational performance and unique locations.

For both transactions, PEM structured partnership arrangements allowing the sellers to participate in the long-term upside performance of these assets—this structure created a favorable outcome for the seller and buyer in a challenging market for new developers going to market.

About Professional Equity Management

Established in 1994, Professional Equity Management (PEM) is a vertically integrated real estate company specializing in property management and private capital management. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PEM has acquired more than $2 billion in multifamily assets, including over 25,000 units across the United States. The company's core focus is acquiring quality multifamily assets with strong immediate cash flow or value-add components in the Southwest and Southeast regions. PEM's track record of exceptional performance has delivered an average IRR of more than 20% across all investment opportunities since the company's inception.

For more information about Professional Equity Management, visit www.proequitymgmt.com.

Attachment