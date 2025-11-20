VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on December 2, 2025

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central and 4 p.m. London).

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer and Director to discuss activity across the asset portfolio that could provide the opportunity for volume growth in 2026 and beyond. Specific topics will include:

• Sequencing the Gabon drilling campaign to have an impact on 2026 volumes;

• The planning process for a 2026 drilling campaign at the Baobab field offshore Côte d’Ivoire and the production restoration following the anticipated return of the FPSO in 2Q26;

• Managing capital commitments on long-cycle projects with short-cycle opportunities; and

• Maintaining a resilient balance sheet to capitalize on opportunities.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5217635704563/WN_9jwDWfOAS9SymrhChqa1uA. This discussion will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

For Further Information

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422 Website: www.vaalco.com Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422 Al Petrie / Chris Delange Burson Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000 Ben Romney / Barry Archer VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this press release includes, and information in the presentation referenced in this press release will include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding Vaalco's ability to effectively integrate assets and properties it has acquired as a result of the Svenska acquisition into its operations; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future dividends; (vi) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vaalco’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by Vaalco in the presentation referenced in this press release, or in this press release, is based only on information currently available to Vaalco and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Vaalco undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.