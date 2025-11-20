Chicago, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As consumers prepare for the holiday season and New Year 2026 wellness planning, the company that manufactures and distributes Slimjaro, a dietary supplement sold through direct-to-consumer channels, has released a comprehensive consumer information guide detailing current pricing structure, money-back guarantee terms, and holiday shopping policies.

The holiday season guide addresses common consumer questions about year-end pricing, New Year 2026 delivery schedules, holiday return policies, and how the 60-day money-back guarantee works for purchases made during the November and December 2025 holiday shopping period. The guide provides transparency about company policies as consumers make health and wellness purchasing decisions heading into the new year.

This holiday season publication follows previous company communications addressing consumer feedback, including complaint response procedures and customer service protocols.

Holiday Season and New Year 2026 Pricing Information

The company currently offers three package configurations through its official website at slimjaro.com. Pricing remains consistent through the holiday season and into New Year 2026.

Single Bottle Package: One bottle containing 30-day supply. Current holiday season pricing published on official website. Standard shipping applies to orders placed during November and December 2025.

Three Bottle Package: Three bottles totaling 90-day supply. Current holiday season pricing published on official website. Free US shipping included on orders placed during the holiday shopping period.

Six Bottle Package: Six bottles totaling 180-day supply extending into spring 2026. Current holiday season pricing published on official website. Free US shipping included on year-end orders.

Holiday season pricing information is maintained on the official website at slimjaro.com. All holiday season package orders include the 60-day money-back guarantee that extends into early 2026.

How the 60-Day Guarantee Works for Holiday Season Purchases

Consumers making purchases during November and December 2025 holiday shopping period should understand how the 60-day money-back guarantee applies to year-end orders.

Guarantee Timeline for Holiday Orders: Purchases made in November 2025 have guarantee coverage through January 2026. Purchases made in December 2025 have guarantee coverage through February 2026. The 60-day period begins from the original purchase date regardless of holiday delivery schedules.

Holiday Season Return Procedures: Contact customer support at support@slimjaro.com to request Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number. Holiday returns follow the same procedures as year-round returns. Return all bottles from original purchase to provided address. Include RMA number with return shipment. Holiday season returns are processed using the same inspection procedures as standard returns.

Holiday Return Shipping: Customers pay return shipping costs for holiday season returns. The company recommends using trackable shipping methods during the busy holiday mailing period.

Return Address for Holiday Season: P.O. Box 90129, Lakeland, FL 33804

The guarantee policy applies identically to holiday season purchases and provides clear terms for returns and refunds extending into New Year 2026.

Holiday Delivery Schedules and New Year 2026 Shipping Information

The company has published holiday season shipping schedules and New Year 2026 delivery information.

Holiday Season Order Processing: Orders placed during November and December 2025 follow standard 1-2 business day processing times. Holiday volume may affect processing during peak shopping days. The company recommends placing holiday orders early to ensure desired delivery timing.

Holiday Shipping Schedule: Orders ship Monday through Friday during November and December 2025. Shipping operations closed on Thanksgiving Day (November 28, 2025), Christmas Day (December 25, 2025), and New Year's Day (January 1, 2026). Weekend shipping not available during holiday season.

New Year 2026 Delivery Timing: Orders placed in late December 2025 may deliver in early January 2026. The company resumes normal shipping operations on January 2, 2026.

Holiday Shipping Costs: Multi-bottle packages include free US shipping during the entire holiday season. Single bottle orders include standard shipping charges for November and December 2025 purchases.

Official Purchase Channels for Holiday Season Shopping

Holiday season orders are accepted through the official website at slimjaro.com. BuyGoods serves as the authorized retailer processing holiday transactions.

The company does not authorize holiday season sales through other websites, online marketplaces, or third-party sellers. Purchases made during November and December 2025 through sources other than the official website do not qualify for the money-back guarantee. Previous company communications have addressed concerns about unauthorized sellers.

Customer Support Availability During Holiday Season

Holiday Customer Support Schedule: Customer support operates on modified schedules during major holidays. Response times may be extended during Thanksgiving week and Christmas week. Normal support operations resume January 2, 2026.

Holiday Order Tracking: Order confirmation and tracking information provided via email for all holiday season purchases.

Holiday Package Options and New Year 2026 Planning

The three package configurations offer different supply durations for consumers planning New Year 2026 wellness routines.

30-Day Package for January 2026: Single bottle package provides supply through late January 2026 when ordered in late November or early December 2025. Highest per-bottle cost. Standard shipping charges apply.

90-Day Package Through March 2026: Three bottle package provides supply through late March 2026 when ordered during holiday season. Mid-tier per-bottle cost. Free US shipping during November and December 2025.

180-Day Package Through June 2026: Six bottle package provides supply through mid-year 2026 when ordered during holiday shopping period. Lowest per-bottle cost. Free US shipping on holiday orders.

All holiday season packages include identical 60-day money-back guarantee terms extending into early 2026.

New Year 2026 Wellness Planning Information

As consumers make New Year 2026 health and wellness decisions, the company provides the following planning information.

January 2026 Delivery Timing: Orders placed in December 2025 typically deliver by early January 2026, allowing consumers to begin New Year wellness routines.

Supply Duration Planning: The 90-day package ordered in December 2025 provides supply through March 2026. The 180-day package ordered in December 2025 provides supply through June 2026.

Guarantee Coverage Into 2026: All purchases made in November and December 2025 include guarantee coverage extending into January and February 2026.

Holiday Return and Refund Procedures

The company processes holiday season returns and refunds using standard procedures.

Holiday Return Steps: Email customer support at support@slimjaro.com with order information and refund request. Receive Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number from customer support. Package all bottles from original purchase for return. Include RMA number with return package. Mail return to P.O. Box 90129, Lakeland, FL 33804. Provide tracking information to customer support. Refund processed after receipt and inspection.

Holiday Processing Times: Return processing may be extended during the final weeks of December 2025 due to holiday volume. Normal processing times resume in January 2026.

Holiday Return Shipping: The company recommends using trackable shipping methods during the busy holiday mailing period. Customer is responsible for return shipping costs.

Common Holiday Shopping Questions Answered

Are prices different during the holiday season?

Current pricing is published on the official website at slimjaro.com and remains consistent through the holiday shopping period. Any promotional changes are published on the official website.

How does the guarantee work for November and December 2025 purchases?

All holiday season purchases include the 60-day money-back guarantee. November 2025 purchases have coverage through January 2026. December 2025 purchases have coverage through February 2026.

Will my order arrive before the holidays?

Orders placed in early December 2025 typically deliver before Christmas. Orders placed in late December 2025 may deliver in early January 2026. Processing times are 1-2 business days plus shipping time.

Can I return items purchased during the holiday season?

Yes. All holiday season purchases follow the same return procedures as year-round orders. The 60-day guarantee applies to all November and December 2025 purchases.

Is customer support available during the holidays?

Customer support operates on modified schedules during major holidays. Email support@slimjaro.com for assistance. Response times may be extended during holiday weeks.

Where should I place holiday orders?

Holiday orders are accepted through the official website at slimjaro.com. Only purchases through the official website qualify for the money-back guarantee.

Additional Company Resources for Holiday Shoppers

Previous company communications addressing related topics are available for consumers making holiday and New Year purchasing decisions.

Product Details: Information addressed in prior company communications.

Customer Experiences: Feedback available in analysis reports.

Healthcare Consultation Advisory for New Year Wellness Planning

As consumers make New Year 2025 health and wellness decisions, the company advises consulting qualified healthcare professionals before beginning any dietary supplement regimen.

Consultation Recommended During Holiday Season: Individuals with medical conditions, those taking medications, pregnant or nursing women, individuals under age 18, anyone with health concerns should consult healthcare providers before making holiday supplement purchases or starting New Year wellness routines.

Healthcare Provider Role in Holiday Planning: Assess appropriateness for individual health status, identify potential contraindications, provide personalized guidance for New Year health goals.

Information Limitations: This holiday season guide does not constitute medical advice. New Year health and wellness decisions should be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals.

Holiday Season Contact Information

This holiday season and New Year 2025 consumer guide is published to provide transparency regarding pricing structure, guarantee terms, holiday shipping schedules, and purchase procedures during the November-December shopping period.