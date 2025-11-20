NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6:35 a.m. Pacific time
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.
|For further information, contact:
|NVIDIA Corporate Communications
|NVIDIA Investor Relations
|press@nvidia.com
|ir@nvidia.com
© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.