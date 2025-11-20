NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6:35 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

