SFCVIBE RATING LIMITED Launches Brand Enhancement Initiative and Introduces User Growth Points System to Boost Global Influence

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFCVIBE RATING LIMITED, a global leader in film content evaluation and digital communications, announced the launch of a new brand enhancement initiative aimed at increasing the company's visibility and influence in international markets through a multi-channel expansion strategy, both online and offline. This initiative will focus on key regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia, and will systematically promote both brand awareness and user engagement.

The company stated that recent advertising campaigns and promotional activities have yielded significant results in several key operational regions, leading to a steady increase in overall brand exposure. Building on this success, SFCVIBE plans to further invest in brand promotion resources to support the continued expansion into global markets. The company emphasized that the core objective of this campaign is not only to boost visibility but also to build a long-term, sustainable brand communication framework.

As part of this promotional strategy, SFCVIBE is officially launching its "User Growth Points System." This system is designed to enhance user engagement by awarding growth points to users who contribute to platform content sharing, participate in promotional activities, or drive brand visibility on social media.

Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including cash incentives, physical gifts, holiday packages, and exclusive platform benefits. The company explained that this mechanism is designed to create a new interactive model in which "user engagement equals value creation," allowing users to support the platform's growth while receiving positive rewards in return.



A spokesperson for SFCVIBE commented, “The User Growth Points System is a crucial component of our global branding strategy. By combining incentives with engagement, we aim to empower users to play a more significant role in content dissemination while ensuring the platform stays closely aligned with global audience feedback and needs.”





In addition to the introduction of the user growth mechanism, SFCVIBE is accelerating the expansion of its international communication network. The company has established regional operation centers in London, Tokyo, Singapore, Los Angeles, and other key locations, creating a multi-lingual service system spanning multiple time zones. This network ensures timely and professional content evaluation, data analysis, and customer support, further strengthening the company’s global operational capabilities and providing structural support for continued expansion.

On the content front, SFCVIBE has long focused on a combination of "real audience data + intelligent analysis algorithms" to help film production companies, streaming platforms, and advertisers better understand audience preferences and content performance. The platform uses an AI-powered rating system and audience behavior data to provide comprehensive analyses of the popularity trends, marketing progress, and audience feedback of film projects, offering valuable data insights for the industry.

Industry experts note that with the rapid growth in global film content consumption and the gradual standardization of evaluation systems, SFCVIBE's investment in brand building and user ecosystem development is likely to solidify its long-term competitiveness in the global film data analytics field. Experts also believe that this brand model, which integrates technology, user participation, and market communication, will have a profound impact on future content distribution and audience interaction methods.

Looking ahead, SFCVIBE plans to continue advancing its global brand expansion efforts and will continue to enhance its algorithms, data systems, and user experience. The company aims to collaborate with more content providers, tech companies, and advertising agencies through an open cooperative model, accelerating the development of a global content evaluation ecosystem.