Danielle and Alex Samoylovich Support Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation Gala, Advancing Lurie Cancer Center Innovation in Memory of Jay Michael

This weekend, Chicago's philanthropic community gathers for the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation's Wings to Cure Gala at the Navy Pier Aon Grand Ballroom (Saturday, November 22, 2025; doors 5:30 p.m.). Celebrating its 11th year, the Wings to Cure Gala is supported by Founders Circle members and official sponsors Danielle and Alex Samoylovich, who are rallying resources for the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University and accelerating breakthrough research that moves innovations from the lab to the bedside.

As long-time supporters of HCRF, Danielle and Alex Samoylovich have helped fuel the gala's growth and visibility, including prior recognition as Gala Co-Chairs. Over the past decade, Wings to Cure has generated multimillion-dollar support for pioneering investigators. In this milestone year, the couple again joins a community of high-impact philanthropists – including prominent Chicago benefactors such as Ken Griffin – whose contributions strengthen biomedical research, clinical trials, and patient care across the region.

"In every fight against cancer, scientists need resources and time," said Alex Samoylovich, Founders Circle member and official sponsor of the 11th annual Wings to Cure Gala. "The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation and the Lurie Cancer Center are pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Supporting this weekend's gala is about accelerating that progress and backing the teams whose discoveries can change outcomes for families everywhere."

This year's sponsorship also carries deeply personal meaning for Danielle and Alex Samoylovich. Close friend and long-time business partner Jay Michael faced cancer with uncommon courage, creativity, and heart. His life and legacy continue to guide their philanthropic vision. "Jay believed in doing work that mattered – for our city, for communities, and for people in need, Alex added. We are proud to honor his memory by investing in research that can save future lives and by standing with the physicians, nurses, and scientists who turn hope into action." By dedicating this year's sponsorship to Jay Michael, the Samoyloviches underscore that the gala's impact is not only institutional – it is profoundly human.

Beyond this weekend's celebration, Danielle and Alex Samoylovich support initiatives that advance medical innovation, community health, and research infrastructure. Their giving emphasizes long-term partnerships with institutions delivering measurable outcomes, with a focus on translational science, equitable access to care, and public-private collaboration. Through sustained support and advocacy, they aim to help research teams accelerate clinical breakthroughs and strengthen Chicago's role as a global hub for oncology innovation.

Marking its 11th anniversary, Wings to Cure channels support toward "think-outside-the-box" science led by Dr. Leonidas Platanias and colleagues at the Lurie Cancer Center. Funds raised fuel early-stage studies, platform technologies, and investigator-initiated trials that can move swiftly from bench to bedside. By honoring Jay Michael's legacy – and by mobilizing the Founders Circle, sponsors, and guests – Danielle and Alex Samoylovich highlight a simple truth: meaningful progress against cancer is a collective effort that requires consistent, strategic investment.

For more information please visit wingstocure.eventlify.com.

About Danielle and Alex Samoylovich

Danielle and Alex Samoylovich are Chicago based philanthropists committed to advancing medical innovation, community health, and research infrastructure. As long time supporters of the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation and members of the Wings to Cure Founders Circle, they champion efforts that accelerate scientific discovery and expand access to high quality care. Their giving emphasizes translational research, equitable access, and strategic collaboration with leading institutions. The couple's philanthropic commitments also honor the legacy of their close friend and business partner, Jay Michael, whose courage and community impact continue to inspire their work.

