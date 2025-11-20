StubHub Holdings, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (STUB)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (“StubHub” or the “Company”) (NYSE:STUB). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 13, 2025, the Company released its first earnings since its September 2025 IP O, revealing a free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 143% decrease from the Company’s free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. On this news, the price of StubHub shares declined by $3.95 per share, or approximately 21.0%, from $18.82 per share on November 13, 2025 to close at $14.87 on November 14, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.