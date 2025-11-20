CHRISTUS Health recognized as ‘Most Wired’ health provider for digital transformation

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health has been recognized as a national 2025 “Most Wired” health provider for digital transformation that influences quality and accessibility of care for patients.

The honor from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) places CHRISTUS among the top-performing health systems across the country. CHIME evaluates more than 50,000 facilities worldwide each year for its Digital Health Most Wired program.

“This award reflects our dedication to making health care more accessible,” said Jon Manis, CHRISTUS Health’s chief information officer. “Digital transformation is about ensuring our caregivers deliver exceptional and compassionate care supported by innovative tools and that our patients feel informed and empowered.”

CHRISTUS embarked on an enterprise-wide effort to standardize electronic health records through Epic across all facilities and clinics, unlocking tremendous potential to improve care delivery and harness AI for early detection and intervention.

CHIME recognized CHRISTUS with the Quality Award in both the Acute and Ambulatory categories of the 2025 Digital Health Most Wired program, with Quality Award designations reserved for organizations demonstrating strong, responsible adoption of digital tools.

Surveyed organizations were evaluated on key focus areas, including:

Analytics and data management

Clinical quality and safety

Cybersecurity

Infrastructure

Innovation

Patient engagement

Population health

“As health care continues to evolve, CHRISTUS will keep investing in secure and advanced digital solutions that make a real difference in the lives of the people we are blessed to serve,” Manis said.

